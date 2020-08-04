The Ellwood City Area Board of School Directors has attempted to meet on two occasions using Zoom technology. These attempts illustrate clearly the challenges of conducting school business in a virtual environment.

The first meeting, held on July 17, was interrupted by profane and disruptive comments during the meeting through the hacking of the Zoom platform. Good faith attempts were made to provide for public comment under the Sunshine Act and all voting was done publicly. The meeting of July 31 was recessed until this Tuesday at 7 p.m. because the Zoom platform could not accommodate all who wanted to participate in the meeting as attendees. It was recessed upon the advice of our solicitor based upon the Sunshine Acts requirements for a public meeting, at which all members who wish to observe can do so.

The board believed appropriate arrangements through Zoom had been made. We have taken steps with Dr. Wesley Shipley to assure all who wish to observe the meeting on Aug. 4 may do so. The board and Dr. Shipley are committed to moving forward to present a health and safety plan and a return to school plan that meets the educational needs of our students and families while providing protection to students and staff.

Renee Pitrelli, president, Ellwood City Area School Board