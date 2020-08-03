



A letter was published on July 28 decrying the death of four diplomats in Benghazi. The author suggested this fact alone was enough to disqualify Joe Biden for president. Seriously? There were 10 investigations into the Benghazi incident. Six were led during the tenure of a Republican-controlled Congress. Not one found any evidence of malfeasance.

Is the writer daft? We have over 4 million people who have contracted COVID-19, 150,000 are dead and with the number climbing. Due to a lack of leadership the disease is surging.

Hospitals in Republican-governed states do not have the ability to admit the number of sick people needing treatment, and therefore send sick people home to die. There remains an inadequate supply of personal protection equipment, or PPE, for those in the health care field. There are questions as to where students and teachers will acquire protective equipment when and if school starts.

The lack of a coordinated, coherent response to the COVID-19 coronavirus has caused our economy to crater. Fifty million people are out of work and now face their unemployment benefits being cut off.

Food banks are overwhelmed with demand and local governments have to prepare for a rash of upcoming evictions. There is no coordinated plan to help school systems know how to open for the fall. Those parents who have to go to work are unable to determine how they will care for their children.

Much of the money that was supposed to be sent to small businesses to keep them afloat went to large publicly-owned corporations, hedge fund managers, real estate speculators and large donors to the Republican Party.

Currently, the Senate wants to reduce unemployment benefits further to use money to purchase more military weapons and build a new FBI facility.

Vladimir Putin happily offered the Taliban bounty money to kill our soldiers in Afghanistan knowing he would face no consequence for this action. There is no nuclear agreement with North Korea. Any attempt to broker peace between Israel and Palestine remains a fantasy.

When our country required leadership, direction, comfort and shared commitment to overcoming a dangerous foe, Donald Trump spouted conspiracy theories, quack medical advice, placed blame and bragged about the cognitive tests he was able to "ace."

We have interviews with him happily repeating, "Person, man, woman, camera, TV," as if this were some phenomenal achievement. But I digress, let us focus on the problem of Benghazi.

Barbara S. Blonsky is a resident of Mount Laurel.