Are the so-called leaders of current conditions the best we can find in a population of approximately 330 million people? Shame on us!

It appears that politics and an equally corrupt media are far more important than America’s survival.

If term limits were ever a serious consideration, now is the time; however, the incumbents would never permit this to happen. You are aware that America has a ruling class of corrupt representatives using their positions to enhance their power and fortunes, and to hell with us who love America.

Taking prayer and Bible reading out of schools and eliminating the Selective Service Act accelerated our slide into mediocrity.

There is not much time left to wake up. If this opinion upsets you, good, put on your big boy pants, get involved and save America!

Gene Weinfurther, Brighton Township