It seems like bailout money spent elsewhere would have greater reach.

It is disheartening that Erie County is considering spending almost 20% of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to bail out Erie Events.

Our local politicians are painting the decision as preordained and necessary to protect taxpayers. That, of course, is what comes from the county’s reckless guaranteeing of Erie Events’ debt over the years.

Bailing out Erie Events is also being described as a must to support the community’s quality of life. The problem is, Erie Events only serves those well off enough to attend their events and use the upscale hotels. A few well-paid positions were created, along with lots of minimum-wage jobs, but there is little else for most citizens.

Erie Events cites lower hotel tax revenue as another problem for them. That tax is on competing area hotels. If those revenues are down, that means they are suffering. Shouldn’t they then get a bailout too?

Further, if Erie Events’ twin hotels and everything else they’ve done have been so successful, where did all of the money go? Why don’t they have something put aside to make it through a downturn?

It seems like with limited relief money available, there would be better places to spend it that would aid the whole suffering community.

Perhaps the county can learn a lesson and in the future, refuse to guarantee the next "big idea" — presented by Erie Events or others — that doesn’t have true widespread impact for all of our citizens.

— Lawrence Maxted, Harborcreek

Trump’s legacy: lying,

corruption and COVID mess

A president’s character, or lack thereof, is not very important to MAGA loyalists.

President Donald Trump lies constantly about little matters and big things.

He commuted the sentence of his longtime buddy, convicted of seven felonies. Roger Stone committed those crimes to protect and cover up for the president’s wrongful behavior in the 2016 election campaign.

The president now has said "I wish her well" to Ghislaine Maxwell, the accused recruiter for Jeffery Epstein’s abuse of female minors. He knows this woman and she is in possession of incriminating evidence about powerful people worldwide. Why would Trump say this? Will she, too, get a pardon?

President Trump has almost wholly botched our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korea handled it well, as did most of the European countries, except Sweden and Boris Johnson’s Britain.

But all the president and his red state governors can do is blame testing for the problem and order us back to work and back to school.

Our constitutional republic has been battered, bruised and bullied over the past four years. Let us hope we survive Donald J. Trump, our modern Nero.

— Corbin Fowler, Edinboro

Trump’s policies helped

liberate our economy

Perhaps Regis Sabol (July 18) would be better informed if he studied the Democratic platform instead of comparing President Donald Trump to Mussolini.

And maybe he should study a little further about antifa and their activities in Portland and Seattle.

President Trump is doing anything but hiding in a bunker. After electing politicians who talked the talk but never followed up, we found someone who finally gave us a voice.

We watched as cities like Erie sent one manufacturing plant after another to Mexico and China. After all, it was President Barack Obama who claimed Trump would have to wave a magic wand to bring these jobs back.

Trump didn’t wave a magic wand. He rolled up his sleeves and got rid of thousands of regulations, lowered taxes and created new trade deals, cutting loose an economic boom that created the lowest unemployment for minorities — the population the Democratic Party always claims to be helping.

And as for the storming of the troops on the beaches of Normandy 76 years ago, the real anti-fascists will be storming the voting booths to elect a nonpolitician to continue his work.

P.S. Guess where Tesla is going to manufacture its new Cybertruck? In the low-taxing, Republican-run state of Texas.

— Susan Dunn, Port Charlotte, Florida

Will our war weapons be

renamed to avoid offense?

While we are rewriting history and purging our country of all things perceived as derogatory or racist to a plethora of different peoples, we are missing a few.

From now on, I propose that the most lethal attack helicopter in our arsenal, the "Apache," should be renamed "cupcake attack platform." One of our most powerful troop carrier helicopters, the "Chinook," should now be called "Big Whirly."

The 509th Airborne — first to ever make combat jump "Geronimos" — should be renamed "Jumping Jacks."

As a 509th 8th infantry paratrooper "Geronimo," Vietnam era, I am sorry if I offended anyone while wearing the "Geronimo" insignia.

— James C. Tansey, Erie