Just wait until December when we’ll find our president selling pardons on QVC.

Bill Donohoe, Warrington

We need to embrace our history and not erase it or we're doomed to repeat our mistakes.

Paul Salvatore, Newtown

The federal agents thugging the citizenry in Portland and other U.S. cities violate the Tenth Amendment. It is hypocritical for Republicans who vow to value states’ rights to permit this force to be funded for this purpose.

Pete Mertzanis, Middletown