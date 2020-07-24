Criticizing Levine’s policies is fair game. Attacking her identity is bigotry.

The stunt smacked of a dim, juvenile brand of bullying. A man wearing a dress, blond wig and glasses, took a seat in the dunking booth, where others paid to pitch a ball and dump him into the water during a fundraising event at the Bloomsburg Fair fairgrounds

The man told a reporter that he meant to look like Marilyn Monroe, but played along after others saw his costume as an imitation of state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who has led the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Afterward, the Bloomsburg Fair Association posted a picture of the man on Facebook and wrote a note thanking "Dr. Levine" for helping to raise so much money for fire companies. It wondered why so many wanted to dunk her.

The post has been taken down and Bloomsburg Fair officials on Tuesday apologized to Levine and voiced support for diversity and inclusion.

But the incident was neither isolated nor harmless.

The steps Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration have taken to keep infection rates and deaths in check amid an unprecedented pandemic have come at a high price. We understand. They have also been effective.

Those who disagree have the right to question and oppose Levine, a public official, of course. But attacks on Levine too often get mired in who she is, not her policies. A Pittsburgh radio reporter repeatedly misgendered her in an interview. A public official derided her as a guy dressed up as a woman. Online reactions to her official actions are seamed with hatred and intolerance directed at her identity.

Four Erie groups — Erie Gay News, Greater Erie Alliance for Equality, Inc., NWPA Pride Alliance and TransFamily NWPA — joined dozens of others statewide who signed an outraged letter to Bloomsburg Fair officials demanding not just an apology, but support for non-discrimination protections for the LGBTQ community and efforts to educate the public about transgender inclusion.

That’s because bigotry carries consequences. Sometimes it hurts feelings and fuels suicidal despair. Sometimes it enables discrimination that curtails freedom and opportunity. Sometimes, it is deadly.

North East High School teacher Jennifer Wilson, a fellow at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C., described in a 2019 interview how "human beings tend to separate, classify, label, judge and then act upon those and discriminate against each other." Marshaled by those with ill intent, that inclination can lead to human atrocities.

Levine, to her credit, remains focused on saving lives amid a pandemic that is threatening to roar back here, in part because too many foolish people won’t listen to her common-sense directive regarding masks.

Those, incidentally, are often the same people who rail on about liberty.

Let her be.