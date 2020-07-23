



The letter in favor of reopening the schools (July 15) misses the mark on several fronts. First, Gov. Phil Murphy did not demand 100% remote or hybrid. He said districts needed to decide for themselves. Many districts do have an all in-person option on the table — provided they can follow the 104-page guidelines for safe reopening without any new funding to do so.

Also, the writer assumes we have enough evidence to assure that kids would be safe going back to school. This is untrue. Children are the least-studied group in relation to the virus. In our under-tested nation, kids have had the fewest tests. We really don’t know how many have had it or how many have then spread it. Also, we shut schools very quickly, which means the kids are also the least-exposed population in America. We have no idea what will happen if we throw them together in the petri dish that is school — although the recent outbreaks in daycare centers and day camps gives us a clue.

A small percentage of children medically cannot wear masks — mostly those with respiratory issues. These are the very children most at risk from the disease, and we are leaving them unprotected in a sea of possible carriers. And what happens when children of anti-maskers refuse to wear a mask in school? Must we accept children of people who clearly are not following the safety guidelines outside of school, thereby making it more likely their children will carry it into the classroom and spread it?

That the writer is so cavalier with the lives of others is appalling. The mortality rate for 40-49 year olds is .4%, not .04% as she states, for 20-39 year olds it is .2%. There are 3.7 million teachers in the U.S. If "only" 0.3% die, that’s 11,100 teachers. And that does not include those who get ill, survive, but are left with life-long disabilities such as lung, heart, and kidney damage, blood-clotting issues, and neurological problems. Plus, these teachers will bring it home to their families, spreading it to elderly or medically compromised relatives.

It should also be noted that this magic shield of protection children are supposed to have is only for elementary school — those 10 and under. In middle school and high school, the kids catch and transmit it just like adults. In the first multinational study of children under 18, there was a 0.69% death rate. That would be 39,000 American children dead. The authors of the study think the actual death rate is lower than that, so let’s be generous and cut it in half. That’s 19,500 children dead.

We are unnecessarily playing Russian roulette with the lives of our teachers and children. So take a look at the child in your life, and ask yourself — do you feel lucky?

