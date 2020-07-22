Charlie Daniels was a legend and his music will live on. I saw Charlie Daniels in concert several times, and it was always special.

I tell my friends and anyone else who will listen that I sang with him. It is true - sort of. At a bluegrass festival at Bradys Run Park, probably in 2000, Daniels invited everyone to stand up and sing. Some 2,000 or more of us stood up and sang, "I Saw the Light." Just because I was part of the audience doesn't mean I didn't sing with Charlie Daniels.

The annual bluegrass festivals at Bradys Run Park were fabulous - music, music, music and lots of food, including The Road Kill Café.

When Daniels stepped onto the stage he owned it. His hits such as "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and "Fire on the Mountain" will never grow old. You couldn’t stay in your seat as he made that fiddle do everything but cook dinner.

I had the privilege of interviewing Daniels when I was covering Star Lake Amphitheater in Burgettstown for the New Castle News. He was one of rare stars who had lots of time for his fans.

I still smile when I remember the little boys whose parents dressed them up like Daniels, complete the big cowboy hat and a little fiddle. I'm sure they felt special because he always took time for pictures, and never hurried anyone. Some stars charged concertgoers for an 8-X 11-inch black and white photo, then autographed each. But Daniels gave his pictures away, and signed them with a greeting and a smile.

Daniels was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. He had two charities. The Journey Home Project is a nonprofit organization that helps other nonprofits secure funds to benefit veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. He and his manager, David Corlew, founded it in 2014.

He also founded Code of Vets to aid former U.S. servicemen and women who are suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization’s collective mission is to seek public donations for vets suffering from economic hardships as well as those who have contracted the virus.

While at New Castle News I had the marvelous opportunity to cover most of the country western performers at Star Lake, not because I was special, but because no one else wanted to go. I was glad to be able to meet and interview many.

To request an interview, I had to send an email, and usually got a polite reply. Not always. When I sent emails to Hank Williams Jr., his answer was always, "No." But, I enjoyed his performances. Montgomery Gentry was a favorite interview. Eight press members sat in their dressing room having great conversation and eating snacks.

My favorite music is bluegrass, followed by folk, then country. A large-scale study of 36,000 participants conducted by researchers at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, drew conclusions on what our preference in music says about our personalities.

First, I don’t think the researchers did a very good job. They had nothing to say about people who like bluegrass or folk music. I’m absolutely sure I'm not the only one in the world who prefers bluegrass or folk music.

According to the study, "Country music fans are typically hardworking, conventional, and outgoing. While country songs are often centered on heartbreak, people who gravitate towards this genre tend to be very emotionally stable. They also tend to be more conservative and rank lower on the trait of openness to experience."

Secondly, the researchers didn’t interview me. Although I would like to believe I am hardworking and emotionally stable.

I am an adrenaline junkie open to trying anything once. Every year, I do something that I haven’t done. But this year, sheltering in was my only new experience.

I'm glad I wasn’t one of study’s 36,000 participants. If I had been approached I wouldn't have cooperated because I was busy working hard, being emotionally stable and out of town having a new experience.

