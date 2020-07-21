The landmark Wilderness Act written by Tionesta native Howard Zahniser established America’s National Wilderness Preservation System.

The following was written by Kirk Johnson, executive director for the nonprofit Warren-based Friends of Allegheny Wilderness (www.pawild.org).

Without a doubt, Tionesta, Pennsylvania native, The Wilderness Society executive director, and Wilderness Act of 1964 author Howard Zahniser should be included in the new National Garden of American Heroes, slated to be open by July 4th, 2026 — the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence.

The National Garden of American Heroes is a proposed monument to "great figures of America’s history," planned through a July 3rd executive order by President Donald Trump and announced that same day at an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota.

The proposed National Garden is described as "a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live." It is slated to include statues of notable political figures, activists, business people, and popular culture icons. It will be located "on a site of natural beauty that enables visitors to enjoy nature, and walk among the statues … proximate to at least one major population center."

When Benjamin Franklin and others met in Philadelphia to labor over the drafting of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and the Constitution in 1787, preserving wildlands was the last thing on their minds. Virtually the entire continent was wildlands then and the myth of superabundance was the conventional wisdom of the day. There was so much forestland and wildlife, it was assumed that we could never run out.

In fact, it would have been considered impertinent, even unpatriotic, not to utilize the continent’s natural resources to the greatest degree possible to help grow our fledgling country. The Founders could not have foreseen in the late 18th century the degree to which the Industrial Revolution and its consequent population growth would take hold over the next two centuries, and the impact that would have upon our landscape.

The Founders provided for many of the fundamental rights that we cherish today. Their work was augmented by the addition of the Bill of Rights and later amendments to the Constitution. But it was not until 1964 that another of our most fundamental rights was secured with the passage of the landmark Wilderness Act, establishing America’s National Wilderness Preservation System.

The Wilderness Act came to fruition largely as the result of the dedication and tenaciousness of Zahniser, who served as the leader of The Wilderness Society from 1945 until his death from heart failure in May of 1964 – just a few months before President Lyndon Johnson signed the bill into law.

Zahniser was born in Franklin in 1906 and raised in Tionesta, graduating from Tionesta High School in 1924. He hiked the sprawling lands now known as the Allegheny National Forest during the formative years of his youth, and canoed on the Allegheny River into adulthood.

As the human population in this country continues to grow, sprawl continues its expansion into open spaces, and natural settings become more scarce, by the law of supply and demand untrammeled wilderness is going to take on greater significance to Americans for many important reasons. "The privilege of a wilderness experience is something to which every American is entitled, including those who are not yet born," Zahniser wrote in 1949.

The Wilderness Act that Zahniser authored provides mechanisms for setting aside substantial tracts of federal land in perpetuity for primitive recreation, hunting, and fishing opportunities — forever free from all forms of motorized and mechanized developments and incursions. Wilderness, according to the Wilderness Act, is an area "where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain."

The total amount of protected wilderness has grown from 9 million acres in 1964 with the passage of the Wilderness Act to more than 111 million acres and 803 wilderness areas in 44 states today, including two here in the Allegheny National Forest (Allegheny Islands Wilderness and Hickory Creek Wilderness) — with more to come. Every president since 1964 has signed wilderness legislation into law. Zahniser has given us an invaluable gift, the full benefit of which may never be fully known.

In my estimation, Zahniser can be thought of as a latter-day Founding Father with the enduring import and quality of his magnanimous efforts, his intellectual and philosophical capacity, and his acute aptitude with and love for the English language. His drafting of the Wilderness Act, shepherding of it through 66 rewrites and 19 public hearings before Congress over a period of eight years, and tireless advocacy for wilderness with all who would listen is absolutely unparalleled.

The community of Tionesta and all residents of the commonwealth have reason to be very proud. Howard Zahniser deserves higher regard and increased recognition not only in the pantheon of great American conservationists, but in the pantheon of great Americans.