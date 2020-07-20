People refusing to wear masks make it harder to fight COVID-19

Top health officials say it would only take four to six weeks of dedicated wearing of face masks to stem the tide of COVID-19, but if you look around, that won’t be easy. For many, it seems that not wearing a mask makes some type of political statement. As I shopped at a local grocery store last week, a middle-aged woman who was not wearing a mask drew close to me. She gave me a hard look that said, "Go ahead. Ask me why I’m not wearing a mask." Later in the week, at a public auction, scores of people refused to wear masks, which made it uncomfortable for a senior citizen like me. So many people don’t believe that the deadly virus is real, and they’re not swayed by the fact that more than 140,000 Americans have died during the pandemic. These are unsettling times, to be sure, and the recalcitrance of such a large percentage of the population likely means that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. ... You can’t help but feel sorry for the student athletes who will likely lose a full season of their careers. Division II schools in Pennsylvania have already called off their fall seasons, which means that for the majority of seniors, their years as a competitive athlete are over. On the other hand, at least they will still be alive. ... Gannon University journalism professor and author Frank Garland has put the finishing touches on his scholarly biography of Hall of Fame shortstop Arky Vaughn, who starred for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Previously, Garland published an acclaimed book about former Pirates slugger Willie Stargell. ... In May, Congressman Mike Kelly voted against the bipartisan TRUTH Act, a transparency bill that made recipients of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans public. Now it turns out that Kelly took up to $1 million in PPP loans for his own car dealerships. Pennsylvania Democrats are claiming that he voted for a special tax loophole for car dealerships. Any way you look at it, this is not a pretty picture for Kelly in an election year. ... Carolyn Rickrode, who died last week at 80, was for decades one of the "big three" in the Erie Times-News executive offices. Along with Diana Alvaro and Jeanette Rapela, Carolyn served as a top assistant to Ed, Mike and Frank Mead. To get to the Meads, you first had to go through the "big three." But they were wonderful people, and Carolyn was especially kind and efficient. When I was a freshman in high school, our science teacher would give extra credit if you unearthed stories in newspapers and magazines about science-related topics. I mentioned this to Ed Mead one day and he invited me comb through his out-of-town newspapers. After a couple of weeks of this, when I stopped by one afternoon, Carolyn handed me the stories she had clipped. "I think this will save you time," she said with a smile. She was a great lady – a dedicated wife and mother who left a big impression on everyone who knew her at the Times-News. ... In his weekly "Five Things You Need to Know" message, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership CEO James Grunke listed an article titled "Wall Street Quietly Begins Warning About A Biden Presidency." The mention of it seemed kind of partisan coming from a person in Grunke’s position. ... Longtime Erie lawyer Gary Shapira has watched his partners at the Shapira firm go their separate ways since the firm’s longtime building at 305 W. Sixth St. was sold to Tom Hagen. The lawyers closed the building on June 30, but Shapira is still practicing law at home. "I can do a lot of business from home, although I’m not sure my wife, Barbara, approves of my new office," Shapira said. "She insists she married me for better or for worse, but not for lunch." ... Local golf courses can take a breather for a while as longtime Erie banker and top golfer Lou Natalie recovers from recent heart bypass surgery. Lou is already up and around and should be ready for his next round within a few weeks. ... Michael "Big Mike" Daratany, who was well known in local restaurant circles, died July 14 at 78. Mike had managed the Erie Yacht Club and the Zem Zem Shrine Club before opening his own restaurant at Erie International Airport. He even wrote dining columns for Showcase many years ago. ... Judging from their comments on Facebook, smokers who enjoyed going to Presque Isle Downs & Casino are upset that they must go outside to smoke. Perhaps the casino will take the opportunity to ban smoking there forever. ... The recent references to the "Karen" meme, which is used as a pejorative for middle-aged, entitled white women, made me smile. That is until columnist Leonard Pitts recently suggested the meme "Kevin" for middle-aged, entitled white men. For smiling, I guess I owe an apology to the lovely Karen Mancuso, who’s been cutting my hair for the last quarter century.

