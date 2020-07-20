It all started in 1973 with the New York Mets.

My love affair with Major League Baseball started the summer I was 6 years old.

It was 1973 and my family lived in Jamestown, New York. While Jamestown wasn’t nearly as large as Erie and didn’t have as many amenities, it did have something Erie sorely lacked.

Cable television.

Not only did we have cable TV in 1973, it included New York City stations WOR-TV and WPXI-TV. That meant we could watch almost all of the New York Yankees and New York Mets games.

The Yankees, my dad’s favorite team, stunk in 1973. They had just been purchased by Cleveland shipbuilder George Steinbrenner and, while better and controversial times lay ahead, the Bronx Bombers would finish fourth in the AL East that year.

It may seem incomprehensible now, but the Mets were the glamour New York team that year. Led by ace pitcher Tom Seaver, the Mets also included all-time greats Willie Mays in his final season and manager Yogi Berra.

I would turn on the small back-and-white TV in my bedroom and watch the Mets night after night on WOR.

Though they barely finished above .500, they won the NL East, then upset the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Playoffs.

They eventually lost to the Oakland A’s in the World Series, but by then the Mets had won my admiration, especially Seaver.

I followed the Mets for the next four years, until they traded Seaver to those cursed Reds. No matter; I bought a Cincinnati ballcap and wore it proudly.

But I wasn’t really a Reds fan and returned to the Mets when Seaver left Cincinnati.

Erie had finally been wired for cable TV by then, and my father and I would watch the Mets together on WOR. The local cable provider didn’t carry the Yankees games.

We even found a new star pitcher, Dwight Gooden. Though drugs and arm problems curtailed his career, he was as exciting to watch in 1984-85 as any pitcher I have ever seen.

Now we enter a baseball season unlike any other I can remember. It promises to be a 60-game sprint, provided COVID-19 doesn’t send everyone home early.

I’m not sure baseball can pull it off, but I will be watching. Both my dad and that small black-and-white TV are gone, but my love of baseball endures.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. David Bruce can be reached at 870-1736. Send an email to david.bruce@timesnews.com.