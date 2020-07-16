The inclusion of gruesome specifics is upsetting to people.

Why does the media find it necessary to provide horrid details in cases of animal cruelty/abuse/neglect? These stories are extremely upsetting to many people.

Details of such cases are obviously necessary to certain agencies, such as the police, judicial system, animal welfare organizations, etc., but there is absolutely no need to share such information with the public. A general report of animal abuse would be sufficient.

The inclusion of specifics is more sensationalism than journalism. I sincerely hope that the local media will consider changing the way that such stories are reported.

– Melanie Hoitinga, Erie

Pence misleads Americans

on fight against pandemic

President Donald Trump once again has proven there’s more than one way to pretend to skin a cat. He’s, in fact, found the most cost-effective way to manage the coronavirus epidemic and make it "just go away." Trump sent Vice President Mike Pence out to a national COVID-19 briefing to tell everyone (with a straight face) how grateful he is (he’s ever so grateful for everything) that because of the incredible leadership of our president we’ve beaten the epidemic, flattened the curve, and saved thousands of lives. This in spite of the fact that the pandemic is spreading faster than bed bugs at a fleabag motel in Mississippi and is overwhelming health care systems in most Sun Belt states.

The president also cut federal funding for testing and contact tracing in those states to "reduce the number of cases" and the follow-up expenses related to them. Third, the Trump administration has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (great timing during an epidemic, right?), which provides health insurance (without regard to pre-existing conditions), to more than 20 million Americans and most recently to more than a half million Americans who’ve lost their jobs.

Rather than telling people to avoid crowds, social distance and wear face masks (the Trump administration won’t use the "m" word), or get testing, and self-quarantine if they’re COVID-19 positive, Pence focused on the promise of opening up the country, returning to normal, and reminding people (four times) to pray (he’s ever so prayerful) that the number of cases will start to decline real soon.

And while they’re at it Trump and his crew are scheduling super-spreader events in crowded venues in Sun Belt states and the Republican National Convention for mostly non-mask-wearing Trump voters. Wow, that’s impressive pandemic "management"! I’m now a Republican, but I can’t wait to vote for Joe Biden this November.

– Bruce Baldwin, Erie

Neighborhood ‘treated’

to fireworks extravaganza

I like fireworks. My family and I have enjoyed fireworks displays throughout the area: Erie, Millcreek, Edinboro, Waldameer, and my favorite, family-friendly Lawrence Park. A decent all-out fireworks display lasts about 30 to 45 minutes. The splays of patriotic pyrotechnics, ooohs, aaaahs and appreciation from the crowd are all part of the celebration. Now something happens to me at the end of any fireworks show. I think to myself, and share with anyone within the sound of my voice, "Why can’t these fireworks last for seven more hours"?

Well, this Fourth of July all of my dreams and wishes came true. tireless Erieite fireworks enthusiasts (TEFEs), whom I must commend for their stamina and love of fireworks, were able to light up my neighborhood from nine in the evening until four in the morning. Thank you, thank you!

Aside from the elderly, some combat-experienced veterans, little kids trying to sleep, dogs, cats and a few other whiners who think sleep is important, it was a perfect night. At any point I could walk outside, look around and see the top part of some spark plumes, followed by a really loud explosion and lots of smoke. My street took on the romantic haze of the foggy coast of Maine. Thank you TEFEs, you made my dreams come true.

– Martin Maly, Erie

Kelly, Thompson faulted

on mail-in voting issue

What irritates me are politicians (especially one who barely won his last election) who month after month simply are too lazy to do research, think outside the box, or attempt to do what is best for all constituents. In particular during a worldwide pandemic.

Once again both Reps. Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly voted the way President Donald Trump instructed them, in regard to mail-in voting ballots. Instead of shooting down good ideas, why not take a proven method of voting and improve on it? Come up with ideas that would make it work even better. You, sirs, disgust me.

– Ann Gress, Erie