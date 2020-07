When we became aware of COVID-19, did you notice that everyone in China including children wore masks? If wearing masks slows the spread, why didn’t doctors in the U.S. recommend them immediately? Surely they knew.

Sandra Brandt, Langhorne

Joshua Benton, director of Nieman Journalism Lab with Harvard University said, "Local newspapers are basically little machines that spit out healthier democracies."

Michael Frank, Doylestown Borough