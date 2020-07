Imagine 39 sixth-graders in a crowded classroom with one window and hardly any ventilation in the wealthiest country in the world. Shameful. Now imagine the same scenario during a global pandemic involving a highly contagious virus. Asinine.

Kathleen DuBach, Willingboro

Apparently, the "rule of law" applies only to the masses and not Trump or his political cronies. November 3 can't come fast enough to rid America of the cruel joke that occupies the Oval Office.

Nancy Muccolini, Eastampton