Committee members made correct call during adverse circumstances

There are numerous summer traditions in Erie, but my favorite is going to the Save-An-Eye football game.

I went to the game every year growing up in Erie, and since starting my career more than a decade ago, I've been lucky enough to cover the game.

There are several positives that come from the game, including a huge donation to charity and an opportunity for local athletes to play one last time.

The Save-An-Eye Committee, made up of members of the Erie Lions Club, is full of hard-working, caring individuals who genuinely lost sleep for weeks over this year's game. You could hear the pain in the voices of any committee member when talking about the game because, more than anything, they wanted it to take place.

With the unknown of COVID-19, the committee made the call in late May to cancel the game.

The committee took some heat for the decision, but looking at where we are now as a society, it was definitely the right call. One of the best parts of the game is filling Veterans Stadium with thousands of families and friends. There's no way this game would have had fans with the current 250-person restriction.

Essentially, it would have been a random football game in front of no one with a huge hit in the amount of money donated by the fans.

At the same time, you have to feel for the athletes and the families. There are long-standing traditions in local families where generations of athletes have played in the game. The recent graduates have a right to be upset that they won’t get to play in the game, and their families have the right to be upset as well.

It's just a hard, unprecedented situation.

This past weekend, the Save-An-Eye Committee ventured into the city and county to deliver the game jerseys and lawn signs to all of the athletes who would have played. It was an incredible gesture that hopefully brought a little bit of a silver lining to the players and their families.

Here's to the Save-An-Eye Committee for doing the right thing.

Here's to the football players in the Class of 2020.

Here's to being back at Veterans Stadium next July for the best summer tradition in Erie.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Tom Reisenweber can be reached at 870-1707. Send email to treisenweber@timesnews.com.