The Millcreek Township School Board declined to release the new superintendent’s contract details after Monday’s vote.

We credit the Millcreek Township School District for conducting a nationwide, transparent search for the district’s new superintendent amid steep challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic .

Ray and Associates were hired to scour the country for candidates. Once three finalists were chosen, the school administration, staff and residents were invited to take part in virtual meet-and-greet sessions with the candidates, ask questions and offer feedback on those who would lead the district into the next era as superintendent. It is one of the most important posts in a community, managing resources and setting the tone, priorities and academic standards for the next generation.

Ian Roberts, a former Olympian who most recently served as an administrator for a charter school system in California and Tennessee, emerged as the leading candidate. Surveys of 495 people who took part in the virtual sessions showed 85% or more in each group deemed him above average or far above average.

The Millcreek School Board, echoing that enthusiasm, on June 29 voted 9-0 to choose him as the district’s next leader, following the retirement of William Hall.

That welcome and appropriately transparent vetting process makes it all the more difficult to understand why the School Board, when it voted to approve Roberts’ five-year contract Monday, opted not to make his salary or any other contract details public.

Board President John DiPlacido told reporter Valerie Myers the board would not release the information until after Roberts has been deemed eligible to work as a school superintendent in Pennsylvania by the state Department of Education.

There has been no indication that won’t happen. And even if, somehow, he was not certified, what harm would come from letting the public know how much the district intended to pay him?

It is their hire and their money.

The decision to withhold Roberts’ salary differs from past practice. When approving contracts for Hall and his predecessor, Michael Golde, their annual salaries, $178,000 and $155,000, in 2018 and 2008, respectively, were made public at the time of the contract vote, as Myers detailed.

Roberts seems like an excellent choice. His vision, expressed at the meet-and-greet sessions, touched on academic success, professional development, fiscal health, accountability, empathy and cultural responsiveness.

This coy gamesmanship with the public’s right to know the terms of his hiring seems a frustrating, unnecessary throwback to an earlier style of leadership in the district, as when unanswered questions clouded Golde’s resignation amid financial woes.

The delay in releasing basic public information could erode trust and is a disservice both to Roberts and the public.

Better to emulate the Erie School District’s respect for taxpayers. When Superintendent Brian Polito’s contract was up for a vote, the details were posted days in advance for residents to consider.