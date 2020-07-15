How to be president in two easy steps

Dear Mr. Biden, please allow me to have the opportunity to guarantee your victory in November. You only need to do two very simple things to become our next president.

1.) Clearly make the statement that you are running for president for two reasons. To defeat Donald Trump and save America.

2.) Add to that a promise that you will sign a crystal clear binding agreement that if you are elected you will not seek a second term.

By doing this you will give both the Republican and Democratic party the opportunity over the next four years to do their very best to have their most favorable candidates ready to run for the presidency in 2024 without having to face an incumbent.

You will also remove the fear of those naysayers who are already questioning whether you would be able to run for reelection in 2024 at the age of 82 and possibly serve as president until the age of 86.

Richard G. Gober

Ventnor

Let’s talk about real issues in CD3

Reading the letters to the editor Tuesday. Two letters were printed. One said Andy Kim is "Johnny Come Lately". The other letter accuses David Richter of being a carpetbagger.

Funny, when I research both men they both graduated from Cherry Hill East High School. Time to move on to the real issues.

Marci Berr

Eastampton

Evidence supports reopening schools

Tuesday’s guest opinion writer said of sending students back to school that "There is no scientific evidence that promotes or supports this approach". She can't be more incorrect. All of the evidence supports opening schools. As a matter of fact, the CDC itself has come out to say it never advocated shutting down schools.

Kids have a near 0% mortality rate, they have been discovered to not be "super spreaders" as was originally thought, and they are being harmed in so many ways by not physically being in school.

To cite one example, Sweden never closed its schools, and the students and staff are doing well. As for staff members, people under the age of 70 have a .04% mortality rate, and most school staff is under the age of 60. Using COVID protocols (wearing a cloth or blue mask, disinfecting, washing hands, keeping windows open, etc.), schools can and should be open for business this fall.

Our governor is giving school districts two choices: Full remote learning and a hybrid model of remote with in-person. He should give a third: Full opening with the above-mentioned protocols in place.

Diane Fanucci

Pemberton Borough