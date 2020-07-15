Slavery reparations would heal centuries of wounds.

As America awakens to the true extent of racial injustice in our nation, it’s necessary to begin looking for solutions to mend centuries of wounds. The time has come for reparations for slavery.

The past century features numerous examples of reparations as a policy tool to overcome injustice. Victims of the Holocaust, World War II U.S. internment camps and indigenous peoples all have received some form of compensation for their horrendous maltreatment.

These forms of transitional justice aim to give to those whose families had so much stripped away. While it has been debated for decades, legislation prescribing reparations for Black Americans has never been achieved.

Two questions have repeatedly dogged the prospects for reparations: What form would they take and why now? The latter question is easily answerable. One not need look any further than the case of George Floyd.

Looking further, one would find that the mean wealth gap between Black and white Americans is continuously growing, with wealth residing disproportionately with white Americans. The enduring harms of slavery are not abstract for Erie residents, with reports isolating the city as one of the worst for Black Americans.

Next, what form would reparations take? Would they be monetary? Property?

Would it include a social contract? These questions have answers. Financial estimates for the damages caused by institutionalized slavery lie near $100 trillion, according to Harper’s Weekly. Solutions will remain opaque until America commits itself to a contrite reckoning with its past.

Reparations are not the end, though they recognize centuries of injustice. As author Ta-Nehisi Coates writes, "Until we reckon with our compounding moral debts, America will never be whole." It’s time to confront our history and make America whole.

I am a member of the U.S. military. These views are my own and not reflective of the Department of Defense.

– William Lewis, North East

Goya Foods CEO is wrong

to embrace Donald Trump

This is a letter to Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue:

My fellow Latino, you’ve made a mistake. Trump has used you for propaganda, in much the same way the North Vietnamese used Jane Fonda during the Vietnam War. Fonda later realized her mistake, and she has apologized to Vietnam veterans and especially POWs. I respectfully suggest that you apologize to all Latinos.

Trump is no "leader or builder." He is an amoral wrecking ball and a demagogue. He grew up with a silver spoon and rather than use it for good, he has built his entire life around lying, cheating, stealing, abusing women, draft-dodging and much more.

As our "abuelas," our grandparents, told us, "Your friends speak of who you are." Look at Trump’s friends: criminals, cheats, liars and thieves, some of whom are in prison. These men are not "leaders or builders." They only care about themselves.

So as a Cuban-American immigrant with Spanish great-grandparents, I am deeply disappointed that you have given praise to Trump. You leave my family with no choice but to boycott our beloved Goya food products.

Please apologize.

– Juan Llarena, Erie

Defunding police makes no

sense amid gun violence

In its July 1 edition, the Erie Times-News reported on the removal of the "Defund the police" mural outside of City Hall.

The day before, the Erie Times-News reported a shooting at 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Wayne Street; a shooting at 1:42 a.m. Monday on East 20th Street; followed by a 2:12 a.m. Wayne Street shooting where "multiple people" left the area.

I see an absence of logic here. While there are steps we as a community surely need to accomplish in order for all residents to feel respected and safe, defunding police is not one of them.

– Mike Murnock, Girard

PPP funds should not have

flowed to Catholic Church

Congress gives at least $1.4 billion in Paycheck Protection Program funds to the Catholic Church, which has settled hundreds of sexual abuse cases involving offenses their priests committed in the past 30 to 40 years. This church allowed its priests to commit these crimes, covered it up by transferring them to other churches and it gets rewarded?

This is appalling to me that some of my tax dollars went to this organization and I hope others feel the same way I do.

This president is strongly recommending all children attend school in the fall and promises if they don't, they won't get federal money. Many school districts are reporting their budgets will take a huge cut for them to obtain the medical supplies needed to keep our children safe, yet a huge amount of money is given to the church.

Reward an institution that covered up for pedophiles and take a huge chance our children will be safe. Our government has its morals and principles all screwed up.

– Mark Musone, Millcreek