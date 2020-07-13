The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many lessons. For horsemen and staff at Parx Racing at Parx Casino in Bensalem, the pandemic has hit hard.

We at the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association were thrilled to see the recent return of live horse racing to Parx Casino. The resumption of racing enables those who work in the industry to once again earn income and support their families.

During the three-month closure of the track, a core group of trainers and staff continued to work on-site to care for their horses. The Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association was instrumental in keeping the facility open for horsemen and staff, providing financial resources to maintain access to the track so that horses could remain physically active. This enabled the community on the "backside" of the track — consisting of trainers, drivers and medical/veterinary staff — to continue to seamlessly provide for the routine needs of the horses. Additionally, efforts such as food banks and other activities were organized to help sustain and provide for onsite staff.

Staff at the track provide an environment that meets all CDC and state guidelines for sanitation and employee wellness, and following protocols that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has approved.

This industry provides a $527 million economic impact for our state. As operations have resumed, we encourage Pennsylvanians to engage with this great sport, and to visit PennHorseRacing.com, our nonprofit organization’s website, to learn more about Pennsylvania’s professional horse racing community.

Pete Peterson, president

Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association (PHRA)