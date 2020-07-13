The Cleveland Buckeyes was the name of the 1945 championship team in the Negro Leagues.

It appears the name "Indians" is on its way out in Cleveland, for which part of me feels sad. The team started using Indians as a nickname in 1897 when Louis Sockalexis, a native American outfielder, began a three-year stint with the team. Sockalexis was not a good player and took part in only 96 games over those three seasons, but he inspired the crowd with his antics and local sportswriters began referring to the team, actually named the Spiders, as the Cleveland Indians. The name stuck, but in recent years stirred controversy mostly because of its grinning emblem, Chief Wahoo, which was dropped in 2018. Now that Terry Francona is supporting a new name for the team, it looks as if it will happen. Several names have been suggested, including the Cleveland Buckeyes, which is the name of the 1945 championship team in the Negro Leagues. Erie’s Sam Jethroe starred on that club, which was also owned by an Erie man, Ernie Wright, whose family owned the Pope Hotel. Several players took jobs at the hotel in the off season, including Jethroe, and at least six former Negro League players ended up settling here. Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is backing the Buckeyes name, which should also please all the Ohio State fans in the state. … A recent column note about two local historians who leveled racism charges against Oliver Hazard Perry stirred up a hornet’s nest. Erie County Historical Society Executive Director George Deutsch explains the context of a July 1813 letter from Perry to Isaac Chauncey, his theater commander on Lake Ontario, in which Perry complained that the latest sailors Chauncey had dispatched to Erie were "a motley set, Blacks, Soldiers and boys. I cannot think that you saw them after they were selected. I am however pleased to see anything in the shape of a man." Historian Gerald Althoff, author of several books about the Battle of Lake Erie, said, "What Perry actually deplored about all of the men was their lack of training, poor state of discipline, and the general poor health of all the sailors, not just the Black men." Estimates from various scholars, according to Deutsch, are that 10 to 25% of Perry’s crew at the Battle of Lake Erie on Sept. 10, 1813, were Black men. After the battle, Chauncey reported to his superiors in Washington that "Perry speaks highly of the bravery and good conduct of the Negroes, who formed a considerable part of his crew." Deutsch concludes that Perry’s single comment was not out of prejudice, but at the overall quality of the "motley set" originally assigned to him. … Erie lawyer Michael Jan Janin was recently quoted in the Wall Street Journal in a lengthy piece about bankruptcies across America. That’s one of Jan Janin’s fields of expertise at the Quinn Law Firm. … President Donald Trump’s order that international students will not be permitted to enroll at American colleges this fall unless in-person classes are offered must be causing dismay at area colleges, several of which have considerable populations of foreign students. Some universities, particularly Notre Dame, are suing Trump over his edict. … When Jack Konkol died recently at age 88, I thought of my father, Gene Cuneo, who often said Konkol ranked with the best high school football players he ever saw. Konkol starred in football, basketball and track for Cathedral Prep, and he led Walt Strosser’s Ramblers to their first two city football championships in 1949 and ’50. He earned a scholarship to play football at Purdue. … Wednesday is the deadline for filing your income taxes. I was hoping they’d put it off for a few more months. … A recent story in the Cleveland Plain Dealer says that Lake Erie broke its all-time high-water level mark in May. Anyone who walks on the bayside trails at Presque Isle and sees all those trees under water knows how high our lake is. … John Feinstein, the best-selling sports book author, quotes former Gannon University sports information director Tom Bates at length in two of his books. Bates, who left Gannon to serve in sports administration at the U.S. Naval Academy, was highly regarded. He died of cancer in 2016 at 64. … The big hole in the side of the Warner Theatre is a sign of progress, as renovations continue at the 89-year-old theater. … You know it’s really hot outside when your normally frisky pup quits chasing a tennis ball – her absolutely favorite pastime – after only four throws. … Japanese beetles, especially pesky this summer, can reduce a pot of flowers to a jumble of stems in a day. It was good to see a neighbor put up two "beetle bags" and fun to watch the beetles sail across the street into the bags. … If you’ve enjoyed all the tributes to the late Carl Reiner, be sure to check out the story Steve Martin wrote about him in The New York Times last week. It’s beautiful.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at kevin.cuneo1844@gmail.com.