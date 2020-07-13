With each shocking new revelation about Trump’s unsuitability for office, Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew have remained silent.





As we watch Trump shatter norms, trample the rule of law, corrupt institutions, and bungle his way through a pandemic, it is reassuring to see some of NJ’s newest representatives — Mikie Sherill, Andy Kim, and Tom Malinowski — unequivocally condemn Trump’s misconduct despite representing competitive districts targeted by Republicans this November.

Unfortunately, the same can not be said of their Republican colleagues, Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew. With each shocking new revelation about Trump’s unsuitability for office, Smith and Van Drew have remained silent.

This, too, should come as no surprise. When asked to defend the sanctity of our elections and impeach Trump for extorting a vulnerable ally into investigating his political opponents, Smith and Van Drew demurred. Impeachment was their last chance to prove they’d be anything other than fully complicit in Trump’s future misdeeds.

Smith and Van Drew would argue that their votes are not relevant to current events. In some ways, and for important constitutional reasons, this is true. But it was not difficult to see what the articles of impeachment — thoroughly supported by evidence — foretold: that Trump was inherently corrupt, willing to cheat in an election, welcomed foreign interference, contemptuous of oversight, and bent on pushing Putin’s propaganda that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.

The abuse of power regarding elections, obstruction, and acquiescence to Russia revealed during impeachment directly translate into what we see from Trump now: lies about voter fraud to question the upcoming election’s legitimacy, firing inspectors general and scouring the DOJ to remove anyone capable of oversight, intimidating prosecutors into lighter sentencing recommendations for co-conspirators, commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, privately and publicly seeking help from China, and removing a U.S attorney who was investigating Giuliani, Parnas, and Furman — his collaborators in the Ukraine scheme.

Most shocking and revealing of his continued deference to Putin however, is Trump’s inaction when told his election meddling patron, Russia, was paying the Taliban for attacks on U.S. troops. Trump calls this a "hoax."

But one needn’t accept a connection between the justifications for impeachment and current events to see that Smith and Van Drew are still complicit in Trump’s misdeeds. Neither have said a word about any of these new offenses or revelations. Smith and VanDrew gave their endorsement to Trump’s behavior in December, and, much like Trump's actions, it wasn't hard to see what their votes foretold: they would remain silent on any abuse in service to a corrupt president.

Worse yet, imagine what their silence will enable over the next four months.

As Trump feels the pressure of the upcoming election, his behavior will only get worse. His malfeasance and an amped up foreign interference campaign will be dropped into a political stew wherein his supporters view life-saving masks as a Democratic conspiracy.

He will continue to lie about in-person and vote by mail fraud, and his party will continue to engage in all manner of shenanigans to suppress minority turnout.

Trump will strain our election to the breaking point. We are not prepared.

That Van Drew not only lacked the courage to stand up to Trump but also felt the need to switch parties out of naked self-interest and pledge his "undying support" tells us all we need to know about his character.

Smith will try to hide behind his long record and bipartisan reputation, but his constant failure to wield that seniority and reputation, coupled with the fact that he outperformed Trump in his district and would likely be safe politically, is exactly why his actions are such a disappointment.

Trump and Trumpism must be swept from our politics. As Adam Schiff warned, Trump will not change. Smith and Van Drew knew this when they opposed impeachment in December, and they’ve subsequently embraced all of Trump's misdeeds with their silence. They will not change. N.J. must send Stephanie Schmid and Amy Kennedy to Congress in their place to ensure that abuse and corruption such as Trump’s ends when he leaves office. If a political price is not paid by Trump’s enablers, his behavior will become the norm.

Greg DeLuca is a member of the steering committee for Indivisible NJ Fourth District. He lives in Robbinsville.