The demand for radiologists and radiology services has increased significantly over the past few years and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem. For example, the demand for chest fluid drainages as patients with COVID-19 struggle with lung inflammation has drastically increased.

However, there is an opportunity to fill the gap and alleviate access issues through passage of the Medicare Access to Radiology Care Act (MARCA), HR 1970, sponsored by Congressman Mike Doyle. MARCA would recognize radiologist assistants (RAs) to perform non-diagnostic procedures under Medicare reimbursement.

Though RAs are advanced-level radiographers and one of the primary providers of services such as chest drainings, outdated rules currently require a radiologist to be physically present in the room to supervise. RAs should be classified as non-physician providers allowed to practice under state-established supervision levels.

Recognizing RAs under Medicare reimbursement would significantly free up radiologists time to focus on the things only radiologists can do: interpret images, manage complex and urgent cases, and consult with referring physicians. This would also help to reduce overall wait time for procedures and initial consultations and ensure timely access to quality care for those in need during this pandemic.

RAs are critically important in improving the quality of care for our patients. I want to thank Congressman Doyle for his leadership on this issue so far and encourage him to work with his colleagues to quickly pass MARCA into law.

Lori Heller, Robinson Township