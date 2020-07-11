A number of festival organizers plan to offer drive-thru or pickup food.

Festivals canceled, food will go on: Part of what makes Erie’s summers so exquisite is the endless array of fairs and festivals. It is where we meet our friends, connect with our neighborhoods and church communities and, especially, scarf down plates piled high with foods that represent the region’s rich cultural diversity.

Sadly, the pandemic has wiped most of those events off the calendar.

Recent days, however, brought news that not all is lost. A number of Erie-area festival organizers still plan to offer food via drive-thru or pickup.

That includes Greek treats and pastries for sale starting noon today at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4376 West Lake Road, and also a freezer sale of food prepared for the Troika festival at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity Community Center, 109 German St.

In the coming days and months, organizers of other cherished events will follow suit.

Pandemic gains ground: Erie and Pennsylvania are slowly returning to business after a painful, dramatic shutdown that helped keep COVID-19 cases in check.

Across the nation, especially in areas which took a more cavalier approach to coronavirus safety, the news is more alarming. As of Thursday, the U.S. had recorded its sixth single-day record with a new batch of nearly 60,000 cases. They derive mostly from states in the South and West.

The death count is not keeping pace for now, in part because more young people are being infected. But experts say the death tally uptick typically lags behind surges in case numbers.

The wildfire spread of the disease is a sobering reminder of how crucial it is to maintain safe habits. Wear face masks. Wash hands frequently and don’t gather in close quarters with others.

We don’t want to lose our advantage after all the sacrifices made.

Window of opportunity: The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a crushing blow to the travel industry, especially airlines. That’s been reflected in the evaporation of passengers catching flights to and from Erie.

As Erie International Airport Executive Director Derek Martin told reporter Valerie Myers, in May 2019, 9,903 people boarded flights in Erie. Compare that with April, when just 429 people enplaned, he said.

Numbers are slowly rising. In May, the number climbed to 1,190. There is a long way to go, of course.

But in the meantime, Martin said, the airport is using the downtime and federal pandemic relief money to forge ahead with needed improvement projects, including repaving the parking lot.

That is welcome news and not just for the companies contracted to complete the work. It points to brighter days ahead when movement and commerce are restored.