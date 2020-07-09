Our nation cannot afford to remain divided in COVID fight.

Given the scenes playing out across the country these days - the shoving matches, rude confrontations, even one shooting stemming from the simple call for people to stretch a piece of protective cloth over their faces - it might be difficult to recall the prevailing attitude in the earliest days of the COVID-19 crisis.

Seamstresses, including in Erie, turned out mask after colorful mask, many donated to vulnerable health care workers short on supplies. People made the best of the lockdown, paying tribute to besieged medical professionals and essential workers on the dangerous front lines.

Then came the protests by armed right-wing activists aggrieved by shutdown orders meant to prevent hospitals from being overrun. Suddenly, measures, costly, but meant to protect the common good and save lives, were cast as assaults on personal liberty.

Now in the same vein, many, including some GOP state lawmakers, reject face masks as nanny state overreach or worse, inconvenient.

This crisis became politicized, something that, no matter what calculus is being made, especially by the president, creates opportunity only for one entity: COVID-19.

It is clear the coronavirus is not just going to disappear on its own. It is only too happy to use our broken, divided national response to leap unimpeded from host to host and claim more victims. Many states that pursued policies based on commerce, not public health, must now face the consequences - skyrocketing caseloads that threaten to overwhelm medical resources.

Ditching masks and racing back to work and school are not going to restore the ruined economy and stem the tide of death that has claimed more than 130,000 American lives. Stopping the virus will.

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, Democrat and Republican, joined with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf Tuesday to call on residents to wear masks when out in public. We applaud this display of unity and mature, reasonable leadership and urge any and all to join them. It can’t be a one-off, for-the-record moment.

A bipartisan, consistent, high-profile messaging campaign must occur. That is, if we want to maintain the toehold we have on this fight, keep the virus at bay and our liberty waxing.

Data, as Casey and Toomey said, backs the use of masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends them.

It is pitiful and depressing that the country, egged on by deplorable influences from the top of our government to the most shadowy social media feeds, has become so divided over a shared mortal fight.

Wearing a mask represents not servitude but good citizenship amid an unprecedented national trial.

As Casey said, "You send a clear message to others in your community that you care about them and their well-being as much as your own."