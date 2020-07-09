House Bill 1100 will cost taxpayers too much

The characterization of House Bill 1100 in the June 20 letter to the editor titled, "Misinformation is spread about Pa. tax incentives" was incorrect.

This bill proposes $22 million in tax cuts per year per plant for 30 years. That is $660 million over the life of a plant while requiring only a $450 million initial investment. Fossil fuel companies would stand to make $210 million from Pennsylvania taxpayers, at minimum.

To be clear, HB 1100 is nothing more than a giveaway to the fossil fuel industry and, if enacted, it will cost Pennsylvanians much more than they stand to gain.

Instead of giving millions in tax cuts to fossil fuel companies, Pennsylvania should spend those dollars on developing clean industries and sustainable infrastructure that will set us up for a healthier future.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has estimated that $18.6 billion in funding is needed for upgrades to drinking and wastewater infrastructure across the state. Funding projects like these would provide great jobs and clean drinking water for decades to come rather than the toxic air and water pollution that come with fossil fuel development.

By doing so, we can avoid long-lasting air and water pollution that are detrimental to our health and prevent taxpayers from having to pay for site cleanups, like Erie Coke, when the companies close.

It’s time for Pennsylvanians to deny the "jobs at all cost" mentality. We need to put human health and long term community benefits first.

– Sarah Bennett, PennFuture campaign manager for clean water advocacy

AG’s fracking report shows

more government failure

A 25 June article in the Erie Times-News discussed the failure of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and state Department of Health to properly investigate and report actions of potential significant health consequences as a result of improper, perhaps illegal fracking practices conducted by the oil industry in the state.

Two quotes are noted here:

"The bottom line is this was a failure," (state Attorney General) Shapiro said. "Regulators were supposed to prevent abuse by the big corporations…but they didn’t."

And, "We need to admit that the government failed."

So, taxpayers paid government officials and/or contractors who "failed to file violations against the industry, failed to warn the public when violations were filed….and regularly failed to refer those violations for criminal investigation."

Not only do the individuals whose health is affected have a grievance against the state government, but the taxpayers, in general, are again gouged by government ineffectiveness.

Question: Are the individuals directly responsible for the investigations and their supervisors still employed by the state government after their dereliction of duty? If contracting agencies were employed, has the state recovered its costs from those companies for their dereliction?

This is another example of governmental failure to perform an intended positive action. And the American people want more government involvement in their lives? Really?

– Tony Gilmore, Erie

Barry Grossman remembered

as protector and hero

Barry Grossman. I won’t even try to think of everything he did, all that he was. Ask a hundred loved ones, friends, acquaintances, associates or onlookers to name one thing that he did or was and you still wouldn’t get close. Ask me, and I’d tell you that Barry was my rock and my protector.

When my father died at his feet as they played racquetball, it was Barry who called me to tell me to come to the emergency room, and Barry who just shook his head in despair when I got there. It was Barry and the wonderful band of his and my dad’s friends who orchestrated a funeral the likes of which will not likely be seen again.

Now, due to a simple twist of timing, those who love him were denied the honor of honoring him. So I’m doing it here as best I can.

Barry Grossman was so many things to so many people. To me, he was the man who stepped up and stepped in to make sure that I was as safe as it was possible for a suddenly fatherless daughter to be. He was my hero. Godspeed, Barry. The world is better because you were in it.

– Kelly Kopin Conroe, Erie

Kelly’s sudden racial

epiphany is suspect

So, after a long life of wealth and privilege, at the age of 72, it has suddenly dawned on Erie Congressman Mike Kelly that there is racism in America.

Yet, despite his great epiphany, he states that he continues to stand by every ridiculous, inane, obnoxious, and yes, racist, comment he has ever made.

We can't get rid of this guy soon enough. Everyone needs to vote for Kristy Gnibus!

– Jon D. Noel, Erie