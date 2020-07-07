Looters and rioters only aid the re-election efforts of President Trump because this nonsense won’t play well in middle America on Nov. 3.





The massive (seemingly social media orchestrated?) protests, both national and worldwide, against the abuses of police power by those unfit to wear a shield and continued indifference from elected politicos was long overdue.

The honor and noble work of tens of thousands of men and women who answer the call of duty to society has been sorely damaged by the criminal actions of the few. It will take more than the demand to "defund the police" to restore the necessity of policing that requires respect, dignity and trust from the oppressed civilians who now unfairly place all officers in the same cesspool that those unworthy of being called "cop".

Unfortunately, much of the associated looting and unabated attacks on neighborhood shops and corporate businesses by a criminal element devoid of morality and possessing a barbaric desire to destroy what others have built may have sparked the lagging reelection campaign of Donald Trump.

Notables of the civil disobedience philosophy, Henry David Thoreau, Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Dr. Martin Luther King, would have been at the forefront of the peaceful marches that hit every major American city and other foreign capitals but would vigorously oppose the wanton destruction that took place during the nights.

And now we have the uninformed extremists (predominately among the "woke" millennials) pushing the so-called "cancel culture" that fails to comprehend historical events or the dominate forces that carved out our past-for good or bad. This mob would fit in well with the Taliban's destruction of Buddhists’ statutes in Afghanistan or the Islamic radicals’ eradication of Syrian artifacts or George Orwell's "Ministry of Truth" that changed and altered historical facts to fit the current perspective.

If they want continued ineptitude and the decline of America to continue under Trump's growing despotism, continue on this nonsensical path and find out how this plays in middle America come Nov. 3.

Gene Muccolini lives in Eastampton.