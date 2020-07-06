Two school directors wanted to defund district police operations.

We have credited Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito for infusing more urgency into the Erie School District’s plans for addressing racial issues, from implicit bias to disciplinary inequities, embedded in the school system.

Polito said he was deeply affected by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the protests and other events that followed nationally and in Erie. He called those events "a wake-up call for me."

"As a district, we are not moving fast enough to address these issues," Polito said then. "We really need to put our actions behind our words."

Among the efforts he identified to be expedited in the coming year was a reassessment of the school district’s police force, which has five full-time and 12 part-time officers. The idea is to explore a shift away from a standard enforcement model to more of a school resources officer model. Those discussions were underway before Floyd’s killing.

A couple of Erie School Board members last week advocated skipping past that reassessment and straight to a conclusion.

Picking up on pushes to "defund the police" in other cities and school systems, School Director Sumner Nichols, with a second from Director Angela McNair, on Tuesday proposed zeroing out the $1 million in police spending in the district budget the board passed that same day. They argued that would send a strong message to the community amid the national protests and heightened focus on racial justice.

The other members of the School Board wisely rejected that rush to judgment. Before that, however, they heard from several city residents urging the board to defund or reform the district’s police force.

Polito instead intends to follow an approach that has been a strength of his tenure and that of his predecessor, former Superintendent Jay Badams. He said the district will assemble a group of parents, staff and community members to assess and offer input into police operations. The district is also exploring asking the American Civil Liberties Union to help with the review.

Such community engagement has helped the district, students and staff to navigate wrenching change over the past decade, and has fostered connections between educators and the children and the families they serve.

"Rest assured that this discussion will not occur in a vacuum," Polito told the School Board on Tuesday.

We agree this community conversation can’t wait. But it also can’t be bypassed.

Polito made it clear that he favors changes in district police operations. But he emphasized that safety can’t be sacrificed in the process.

"The safety of our students and staff is paramount," he said.

It’s worth noting that district educators and the School Board were proactively focusing on racial issues well before recent events turned them into a communitywide and national focus.