I despair at the state of our society. We are in the middle of a global pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 100,000 Americans, and Republicans in Harrisburg did not have the decency to let their fellow legislators, who happen to be Democrats, know that one of the members had tested positive for COVID-19.

We seem incapable of putting aside partisan divides, even when it comes to health and safety. Our state representative, Meghan Schroeder, stood by and said nothing. Party loyalty before all else. This is not O.K., and it is not excusable. Republicans in Pennsylvania must be held to account; in November we need to elect new representatives who commit to working together and collaborating to solve problems that affect all of us, regardless of political affiliation.

Susan O’Neill

Buckingham