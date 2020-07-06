Reflecting the national mood, overpolicing is big concern. But school safety also remains a priority for Polito, others.

In early 2017, with the Erie School District’s budget crisis worsening, the elimination of the district’s police force came up as a way to save about $1 million a year.

The proposal went nowhere.

The influx of $14 million in annual state aid ended up rescuing the 11,000-student school district, and the school directors indicated they would never have approved getting rid of the district police force in any case.

"As far as we are concerned, it is not going away," the Erie School Board president at the time, Frank Petrungar, told me in March 2017. "Safety is our number one concern for our kids."

More than three years later, the debate has shifted.

With Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito leading the way, the Erie School Board is discussing how to refashion the district’s police force in response to protests over police brutality against Black people, including George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Polito is not advocating total dissolution of the force, which was established a little over 20 years ago and consists of five full-time and 12 part-time officers. It still costs about $1 million a year.

Polito wants the police officers to pivot to a social services model in which they act more as counselors. Also under review is shifting money from the police budget to hire more nurses and therapists.

Polito been discussing such a reformation for months. The protests accelerated his plans — and emboldened some of the school directors to act more swiftly.

At the School Board meeting on Tuesday, School Director Sumner Nichols proposed defunding the district’s police force immediately. School Director Angela McNair seconded the motion.

The motion failed. The other directors and Polito said they need more time and public input to develop a plan.

Polito said safety will remain a priority no matter what the district does. And School Director Darlene Feeney, who said she favors revamping the police force "in a thoughtful manner," commented on why the district employs the officers.

"Part of the reason that the police are in our school districts right now is because we reacted to school shootings," said Feeney, a former Erie School District teacher and coach.

The societal issues regarding policing and police in schools have changed since 2017. But, at the Erie School District, the need to undertake a balancing act — between cost and safety and the threat of overpolicing — appears to remain a a consistent consideration.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813. Send email to epalattella@timesnews.com.