The residents of Bucks County look for a new Moses who can go to Pharaoh Wolf and ask him to: "Let our people go" back to some normal way of life and reopen their business activities.

Cornel Spiegler, Newtown

The coronavirus pandemic, systemic racism, Russian bounty payments: Trump tweets and golfs while America burns.

Rich Johnson, Doylestown

While you're tearing down the statues, why not re-write all the history books leaving out anything that might offend someone. Then you can re-name the country Oceania. (Big Brother would be pleased.)

Dennis J Oehmig

Levittown