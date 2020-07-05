Biden needn’t point out Trump’s flaws

The (July 2) venter from Mt. Holly should not criticize Mr. Biden for not having large rallies. Biden is following CDC guidelines, as approved by, but not followed by Mr. Trump.

Besides, why should Biden waste his time pointing out Trump's shortcomings when Trump is doing an eloquent job on his own.

Albert Horner

Medford Lakes

Kim not the problem in Washington

Rep. Andy Kim has been in office for just a bit more than a year and a half. In that time, he has been the front runner in fighting for our military. He sponsored bills to give U.S. troops a raise, to honor Gold Star families, to fund veteran suicide prevention to support military reservists small business owners, and to provide training for military spouses.

He has enthusiastically supported bills to build infrastructure in NJ, to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic, to introduce commonsense gun safety measures, and to stop robocalling.

Rep. Kim was a vocal advocate for HR1 (a bill to strengthen ethics laws and rid politics of "dark money"), HR5377 (providing tax relief for middle-class by restoring the SALT deduction), HR1941 (protecting NJ coastal communities from off-shore drilling), and the National Defense Authorization Act (eliminating the widows tax and expanding paid family leave for federal employees).

In less than one term, Rep. Andy Kim has sponsored 23 bills (four have been signed into law) and five amendments. More than half of those bills have been bipartisan. Contrast this with his two-term predecessor Tom MacArthur who sponsored 44 bills, only three of which passed both chambers.

Facts matter.

Bernard Fishman

Riverton

Smartphones making people unproductive

In the 1970s, it was discovered that both computers and humans could reach informational overload.

It has now occurred in at least some part of the human race all over the world; so much so that it has affected productivity.

What pushed the human mind over the edge into nonproductivity? The invention of the smartphone.

To make proper decisions, we must crunch enough data to lead us to a proper decision; but at some point, we must stop "crunching data," make a decision and get to work.

The smartphone can bring us a tremendous amount of data that never stops coming at us. Paying attention to that data has become an end to itself, so much so that a worker with a smartphone is now less productive than a worker without one; and the habit of being on a smartphone for a long period of time conditions the mind to seek out more data, rather than completing or even attempting a task.

Silicone Valley, which now exists all over the world, has come to understand this. In order to boost productivity in their employees, some of them pay for two weeks of sensory deprivation each year.

In fact, that is one of the newest tourist industries, keeping people away from cell phones and computers of any kind. When the people come back, they are more productive. At least for a while. Then they bond with their smartphone again.

Leon C. Czartoryski

Florence

Italian Americans are up in arms

O.K., so now statues of Columbus are coming down. Does this mean a city in Ohio must be renamed? Does this mean a boulevard in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has to be renamed? Does a big circle in New York City have to be renamed?

Italian Americans are up in arms and rightly so. He was an explorer and let his exploits be what they were. Nothing is shouted out about what the English, Dutch French and Spanish did to this country.

How about the decimation of Native Americans? The aforementioned countries were the ones that brought slavery to these shores. So I say let the descendants of our Native Americans and the descendants of African slaves bring legal action in the world court against these countries.

And when they win, put the money to good use by erasing the inequality that still exists in the U.S. and for betterment of their families.

Dick Egloff

Mount Laurel