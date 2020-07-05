We’re all vulnerable to people who refuse to quarantine.

For decades, Erie's "Philadelphia Grid" block design has made access to every consumer interest exceptionally easy. Those of us born and raised here can often be found crowing: "We can get anywhere we want or need to go in 10 minutes." But, given the county's overall square-mile radius, this extraordinary access now presents, during the COVID-19 pandemic, an equally unique set of problems.

When COVID-19 infected patients are told to self-quarantine, many do; but when some do not, one would think that these would represent a handful of willfully ignorant types whose behavior would not impact a significant portion of the population.

Not so fast.

Erie's "ghettos" – a term often misunderstood to represent impoverished minority neighborhoods but referring to sectors populated by people of any specific nationality – have always bordered one another, block to block. West Sixth, from State to Liberty streets, may house the gentrified elite but, just northward, from Fifth Street to the lake, the urban poor and blight abound.

By design, this reality is directly impacted with respect to the city's drug and grocery store centers. Positioned at pre-determined distances from one another, these serve – in our, specific case – a very broad range of demographics.

If an infected COVID-19 patient is told to self quarantine and refuses to do so, said patient may appear at any one of his/her region's drug or grocery stores. The population served by any one of these will become exposed, possibly carrying the infection back to neighborhoods that are practicing strict adherence to health guidelines.

Gov. Tom Wolf may be politically reviled by many. But it is possible that he has viewed Erie County from a geographical perspective, considered reports from the Erie County Department of Health, and concluded that, due to our geographical layout, most of us remain vulnerable to the persistent, resistant behavior of just a few.

– Ruth Ann Scanzillo, Erie

Confederate monuments are

testament to evil ideas

To the folks who believe that removal of Confederate monuments and symbols amounts to the erasure of history, I would submit that monuments are not, and never have been, a form of historical preservation. They are erected to honor not only the individual(s) whose likenesses they represent, but the ideals those individuals have come to personify.

The ideals of the Confederacy were evil. It was a social, political and economic way of life predicated on the moral principal that the white man had a God-given right to own other human beings and do with them what he pleased. Robert E. Lee would personally beat his slaves to instill in them the "proper respect" and split up families that had been together for generations as a matter of business.

Imagine armed men coming to your door one day and taking your grandchild, or husband, or daughter, or sibling, and sending them a thousand miles away because someone had paid $100 for them. Now imagine that if you tried to leave and go see them, you'd be beaten and have your foot cut off.

This was the "way of life" that these monuments enshrine. It's time to take them down and truly preserve this history within the context of the shameful time it truly was, lest we ever tread down that dark path again.

– Chris Watson, Erie

A great America is

great for everyone

At first this is not a bad statement or belief to have. America has all of the resources to excel in any field or endeavor.

Those who have used this slogan use it to generate votes. It is directed at white America. It is used to stoke the flames of racism, hatred and bigotry.

Some Americans buy into it for the wrong reasons. As long as they have multiple cars in the driveway, a home, numerous big screen TVs, and they can go on vacation, that is what making America great is about to them.

This is not what making America great should be about.

In 1990 America was ranked No. 6 in the world in health and education. In 2020 America has fallen to 27th. The U.S. is one of the few developed nations that lacks universal health care. More than 40% of Americans are obese.

America ranks last in life expectancy in developed nations. We rank 15th in quality of life. We are No. 2 in the world with the highest poverty rate and fourth in the world in income inequality. More than 11.8% of Americans live in poverty. We have over half a million homeless. Women make approximately 82% of what men make doing the same work.

We rank third in the world for murders and first in murders by guns. We are No. 1 in people incarcerated. For countries that are the least racist and have the best human rights record, we are ranked 114th.

Making America Great Again is a wonderful idea, but only if we address the areas of our country that benefit all and not just a select group.

– Tony Bernat, Erie