Former Gov. Tom Ridge touts the facts about voting by mail.

It’s galling that the congressman who represents Erie County and another who used to represent part of the county have joined President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the national Republican Party in a cynical attempt to undermine mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.

U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, of Butler, 16th Dist., and Glenn Thompson, of Centre County, 15th Dist., are among four Republican members of Congress in western Pennsylvania who joined the Trump campaign and the national GOP in filing a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s system for voting by mail, which was expanded via bipartisan legislation in 2019.

The plaintiffs certainly didn’t risk understatement in the suit against the state’s 67 county election boards and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

The defendants "have inexplicably chosen a path that jeopardizes election security and will lead – and has already led – to the disenfranchisement of voters, questions about the accuracy of election results, and ultimately chaos," the lawsuit claims.

Sounds bad, doesn’t it? It’s also malarkey.

The legal action in a swing state only serves to fan the doubts about the integrity of our election system that President Donald Trump has relentlessly sought to stoke from the beginning of his presidency. Shame on Kelly and Thompson for enlisting in that corrosive campaign.

We favor the counsel of a former Pennsylvania governor who also served as a longtime Republican congressman from Erie County. Tom Ridge is co-chairman of VoteSafe, a bipartisan coalition of election administrators and organizations dedicated to the proposition that all Americans have a right to vote safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

To his credit, Ridge has pushed back publicly against the president’s specious claims about mail-in voting. The facts – remember those? – buttress the case for voting by mail as a means for allowing voters to cast their ballots without risking the health of themselves and loved ones.

As VoteSafe documents, studies have shown that mail-in voting is secure, that fraud is extremely rare and detectable, and that there is no evidence the method favors one party over the other. And polls repeatedly have shown that a large majority of Americans support expanding that option.

Mail-in voting comes with some issues, including the challenge of producing timely results. We have urged political and election officials at all levels to spend the time until Nov. 3 mitigating those issues, and have been pleased to see bipartisan efforts in that direction in Pennsylvania.

We would argue that the federal lawsuit and the president’s rhetorical push against mail-in voting has nothing to do with fraud, which is vanishingly rare no matter how many times Trump, without evidence, claims otherwise. They’re about attempting to suppress voter turnout and undermining public confidence in the results when they do come.