To be sure, polarization, which drives many of our public and private choices, is so pervasive that we often fail to see how it structures our whole worldview, even our perceptions of events and things that have at first do not appear even to have a political dimension.

To be sure, polarization, which drives many of our public and private choices, is so pervasive that we often fail to see how it structures our whole worldview, even our perceptions of events and things that have at first do not appear even to have a political dimension.

Here in the United States, we are currently engaged in rhetorical combat about the symbolism of wearing, or not wearing, face masks. President Trump has been inconsistent, to put it charitably, in his advocacy of masks as a public health necessity.

The forces of polarization have fallen into line accordingly. With some exceptions, those who are opposed to Trump are championing the use of face masks as a sign of concern for the common good, while many of those who support Trump see the masks as a symbol of government overreach and liberal paranoia. Vice President Pence has defended the non-use of face masks as an exercise of free speech, forgetting that free speech is not an absolute right.

I don’t know whether it is necessary for everyone to wear a face mask everywhere, but what I do know is that we are not really arguing about either of those issues. For the most part, both debates are mere extensions of our partisan ideological combat, which is not a distraction from governing but the activity that has displaced it.

A majority of people who favor Trump are persuaded that the country, or large parts of it, should reopen now. A majority of people who oppose the president believe that the country, or large parts of it, should remain closed. Is it only a coincidence that our respective views of what is essentially a question of public health policy should align so neatly with our partisan allegiances? Is it really possible that one side in this debate is wholly right and the other is wholly wrong? Or is it more likely the case that each side is somehow right and somehow wrong and that polarization prevents us from seeing how.

According to journalist Thomas Edsall: "Hostility to the opposition party and its candidates has now reached a level where loathing motivates voters more than loyalty" and "the building strength of partisan antipathy, ‘negative partisanship,’ has radically altered politics. Anger has become the primary tool for motivating voters."

But today’s increase in partisanship in the United States also has significant harmful effects. Most importantly, polarization and partisan conflict lead to inaction, as "my way or the highway." Ideologically rigid mentalities lower the probability of achieving the compromise that should be at the heart of legislative functioning. Such a compromise is likely to reveal that there is not only more than one side but, in all likelihood, there are more than two.

What lies ahead of the plague of polarization that is sweeping our country and sickening its body politic? At some point, our society must balance the internal conflict resulting from differences in partisans’ views of the world with a broader agreement on how we as a society adapt to external threats and achieve societal objectives.

What will it take to do that? Presumably, we need leaders who don’t focus as much on taking advantage of, and stoking, partisan differences as they do looking at the larger picture. That’s a difficult challenge but one to which the American public may well be quite receptive. It’s usually easier to criticize than to make efforts to agree on solutions. But we are going to need more emphasis on the latter in the years ahead, I think, if our society is to thrive and survive.

Bernard J. Rabik is a Hopewell Township attorney. To ask a legal question, email AskAttyBernie@timesonline.com or send mail to Ask Attorney Bernie, c/o Beaver County Times, 400 Corporation Drive, Aliquippa, PA 15001.