I am out of the loop or the square because I just found out what a jigsaw puzzle costs.

Talk about inflation -- the last time I bought a jigsaw puzzle in the store I think it was a couple dollars. Of course that was probably more than 35 years ago. I just looked online for a 1,000-piece puzzle, and prices start at more than $10 up to $30 and $40. I was shocked. Say what? Are these gold-lined pieces? Works of art?

I have been out of the jigsaw putting-together loop for a long time, but when we began sheltering-in I remembered a jigsaw puzzle I got about 15 years ago or more and I paid 25 cents for it at the Bell Memorial Rummage Sale. By the way, the last time we had a rummage sale, in October, puzzles were still 25 cents. I had never put it together. When I found it I was glad I had decided to move it around with me rather than donate it back to the rummage sale.

It is 1,000 pieces and it took me awhile, first because I was not committed to working on it. I thought it would be one more thing to keep my mind busy. It was just there and if I felt like it, I spent a little time, but as it began to take shape I got hooked and spent a little more time and I began enjoying the challenge.

I had to justify spending so much time moving little pieces around and squinting at the picture on the top of the box so I looked jigsaw puzzles up online. I found out that jigsaw puzzles are very good for me, and I'll take all the good I can get.

First, I learned that working jigsaw puzzles uses both the right and left side of my brain. The left side is logical and the right side is intuitive and creative. Isn't it wonderful that they are working together? When we say someone is in their right mind we mean they are acting in a logical manner, but it is the left side that is logical. Things get complicated when I start to think about them. Solving puzzles helps reinforce existing connections between our brain cells and that has to be a plus.

I'm glad both sides of my brain are doing their thing because 1,000 pieces are very challenging, but that is fun of it. If only half my brain had been working I would probably still be working on the puzzle.

As I was finishing my puzzle, I reached out to friends by moaning and groaning about the fact that jigsaw puzzles were more expensive than a cart full of stuff at the dollar stores. Kathy Phillips gave me two puzzles that she bought for 25 cents each at the rummage sale and immediately I started working on one. Kathleen Kinchius gave me one she got years ago and warned me that she never was able to put it together and the dog may have eaten a couple of the pieces. It is "Three Worlds" by Escher, and it is all black, gray and white pieces. I'm up for the challenge as soon as a finish the one I am working on.

The experts say that working jigsaw puzzles improves short time memory. That's a bit hard to measure because if I don't remember how will I know if I'm improving? I will just take their word for it.

Solving puzzles improves visual and spatial reasoning. Again I don't know if it has helped mine or not. I'm glad mine will improve, although I'm not quite sure how I will be able utilize my new visual and spatial reasoning because visual/spatial reasoning is being able to see and manipulate objects in our minds before putting them on paper. People who do this best are architects, designers, engineers and mathematicians. Wow! I am in awesome company and I got there just by putting together a puzzle. I can't imagine what I could do with this new skill, but I will probably use it to do another jigsaw puzzle.

We all know puzzles are good for lowering stress. I'm sure that is true because when I get in the finding-that-piece-mode I am so focused that I don't think of anything else.

When the puzzle was finished, I had a great feel-good moment. My brain made me think that I had really accomplished something wonderful. Mentally, I did my happy dance and then I started on the next puzzle. The experts didn't tell me that I could get addicted to puzzles.

