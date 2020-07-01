Constant fireworks are harming the quality of life in Erie.

After being subjected to consistent 24/7 fireworks for six weeks, the latest lasting six hours for three nights ending at 3:30 a.m., I am angry!

If, when calling the non-emergency police number asking their plans for enforcement, I am told, " Fireworks are legal." If, when speaking to the on-call police officer I am told, " I am sorry, but, fireworks enforcement is low on our priority list." If when I call on fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on Memorial Day and am told, "there are already 45 calls ahead of yours." If when contacting an Erie City Council council member I am told, "once they (police) get there the people are no longer shooting them off."

If after checking into fines given in 2019 and find the police's attempt resulted in one fine issued. If after showing the remnants of "hot" fireworks found in my yard, on my shed roof, on my car's convertible top to Marsh Street Erie Bureau of Fire office being told a many was working on it and would be in contact with me. If after three weeks I have not heard from that man. If after numerous letters of valid concern printed in the Erie Times-News, thousands of police calls registered over three years.

If after three years, Erie leadership is still choosing to ignore the safety, health, mentality and quality of life the hard-working taxpayers deserve – and let's not forget our pets’ personalities are changing negatively right before our eyes – it seems the only choices left are to organize a protest or move to another area that cares about it's people! I strongly urge all of Erie and surrounding employers to join in and help with this fight for fireworks enforcement or a ban because it has already and will continue in the loss of productivity in numerous ways.

– Nancy J. Smith, Erie

Americans should stand

together, share pride

What is happening to our country? Does the color of one's skin dictate what can be said or written?

This country is a melting pot of many races, languages and even cultures. What makes us great is that in spite of these differences we unite and call ourselves "Americans." We are all equals under the eyes of God and our country's laws.

Let us all stand proud not for the errors committed in the past but for acknowledging and correcting our mistakes. We can do it. Together we will all be proud Americans once the crying stops.

– Elizabeth Martinez, Erie

Mayor fired wrong

Erie police officer

We are living through difficult and challenging times, not to state the obvious. Since mid-March we have found ourselves suddenly confined, for good reason. But the confinement has, I suggest, imposed a significant emotional fee that has to a great degree been ignored.

In late May, owing to a repugnant example of police brutality in Minneapolis, many citizens took to the streets to voice loud and sometimes violent opposition to the killing of a black gentleman who resided in that city. In our community, one demonstrator, as reported in the Erie Times-News, was captured on video being kicked by an Erie police officer. The officer was suspended for three days without pay and now is doing "desk duty" and is going to undergo "sensitivity training."

Then during the week of June 15, 62-year-old Sgt. Jeff Annunziata, the chief traffic investigator for Erie police and a 34-year veteran, distributed an email in which he voiced views that can only be termed racist. Annunziata's views are completely incongruent with contemporary thinking. I find them repulsive and disgusting.

But Annunziata was exercising his constitutionally guaranteed right of freedom of speech. We need not agree with that which our fellow citizens say, but we are obliged to permit all views to be aired, so none is restricted.

The response by Erie Mayor Joe Schember was swift. Annunziata was fired, fired for having expressed his views. Meanwhile, the still-unidentified officer who was seen kicking a demonstrator is still on the job.

A question: Is kicking a person legally engaging in constitutionally guaranteed activities a peccadillo, while exercising one's right to freedom of speech is a firing offense?

While I abhor the apparent views of Annunziata, I disagree with the decision of Schember to order Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny to fire Annunziata. In fact, I believe that the suspension mentioned above, and the firing mentioned herein, are residing in diametrically opposed corners.

– Chester M. Smalley, Erie