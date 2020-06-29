A consummate professional, he made sure everyone covering the action had what they needed.

One of my earliest memories of covering high school basketball and softball playoffs more than a decade ago was dealing with Bob Shreve.

I'd walk into McComb Fieldhouse or the softball press box at Penn State Behrend and he'd have rosters and starting lineups for me and would help me out if I missed a bucket or a play.

At the time I thought that all of that available information was the norm at high school playoff games. I later realized it was the Bob Shreve effect.

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania recently announced Shreve's retirement from his post as the sports information director. To say he leaves huge shoes to fill by Edinboro would be an understatement. Shreve is one of the best SIDs I've ever worked with.

Shreve is the consummate professional who always checks on everyone in the media and workers from other schools to make sure everyone has what they need during games. He would make his office available to all media after games in case they were on deadline and needed to get stories or video done right away, no matter how late they needed to stay.

It's also apparent that people who cross paths with Shreve aren't just acquaintances. He asks how you are doing, how work is going, how the family is doing, etc. With so many contacts and experience, Edinboro has its hands full in trying to replace one of big names in local sports this fall.

Most sports fans in Erie either know Shreve or have heard his voice at a game. In addition to announcing all high school playoff basketball games at McComb Fieldhouse, he announces high school football playoff games at Sox Harrison Stadium, high school softball playoff games at Behrend and he is the public address announcer for the Erie SeaWolves.

In my eight years covering the SeaWolves, I've worked with Bob from giving him trivia during games to mentioning things that might be worth announcing between innings. I know that anything I mention to Shreve, big or small, he'll find a way to mention it.

Shreve is also a board member for the Metro Erie chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He volunteers his time to make sure athletes and coaches get the recognition they deserve. It was apparent how much it meant to him when he was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Fans will still get a chance to see Shreve at SeaWolves games and hopefully high school playoff games even in retirement. Shreve is wrapping up a longtime career in local sports and definitely left a lasting impact.

