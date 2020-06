In the face of the worst pandemic of our time, Trump wants to cancel Obamacare. To replace it? Nichts. Nada. Zilch. Please, fellow citizens, remember to vote. (While you still have the privilege.)

Margaret Zanoni, Edgewater Park

Antifa acts under a double flag: red for Communism, black for anarchy. Out West they wrapped Washington’s statue in the American flag, set it afire, then pulled it down. They are not expressing BLM; they are attacking America. Where’s the outrage?

Marcia Shaffer, Evesham