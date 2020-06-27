The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership takes the Erie Innovation District into its fold.

Innovative future: There is no magic bullet when it comes to restoring the Erie region’s economy, especially in the wake of the pandemic. It won’t happen by luring in a single new employer, or by sustaining local companies, or by seeding innovation. It will take all of those efforts and more.

The Erie Innovation District, launched with the backing of Mercyhurst University and a $4 million grant from the Erie Community Foundation in 2017, has been a key piece of the region’s emerging, strengthened economic development infrastructure.

And now after a period of transition, as reporter Jim Martin detailed, it has found a new home under the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

In just three years, the EID has brought 16 technology startups to Erie for accelerator programs. The chamber plans more such accelerator programs in the future.

"We have to keep the momentum going," chamber CEO James Grunke said. Agreed.

Losing ground: Erie County celebrated its admission to the green phase Friday against an ominous backdrop. While Pennsylvania is loosening restrictions after successfully leveling off the virus spread, new COVID-19 case counts in states that exercised less caution are exploding.

The U.S. registered 40,401 new cases Thursday, setting a daily record, thanks to sharp spikes occurring in Southern and Western states, especially Texas, Florida, California and Arizona.

It’s shameful that the U.S. continues to lead the world in both COVID-19 deaths, which are approaching 125,000, and cases, 2.4 million.

We know how to contain it. Imagine if we had a unified, national campaign to achieve that goal, save lives and get on with our business. Right now, there is no end to the danger or disruption in sight.

Artistic touch: Congratulations to Tilden Abercrombie of North East Township. The 13-year-old artist’s colorful portrait of a sea lamprey attached to a brook trout took the top honor in the Invader Crusader category at the State-Fish Art Contest sponsored by Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops, as reporter Dana Massing detailed.

That national award spotlights the impact invasive species have on fish and wildlife. In an essay accompanying his drawing, Tilden explained that the sea lamprey, known as the vampire of the Great Lakes, affects many fish.

Tilden, a student at St. Gregory School, credited his awareness to his school Envirothon team, Environment Erie, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center and Erie County Conservation District events. He has taken art lessons at the RLB Art Studio in Erie.

His mother, Stephanie Abercrombie, told Massing that a therapist once told her that Tilden, who has autism, might only ever draw in one color.

Clearly, he has surpassed that goal and more. Well done.