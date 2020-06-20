In my rush to get this project done, I blew through two big stop signs.

My dad made sure over my last two decades as a homeowner that I had a enviable collection of tools — and knew how to use them.

But I’ll never live down the mess I made on my back deck last month.

The deck is plain wood and requires a powerwash and seal at least every other year to keep the boards from rotting. I’ve considered this my job, and I actually — usually – enjoy it.

I was jacked up to get this project done because it had been more (ahem) than two years and I had time off work to do it. John did the powerwashing and I didn’t want it to rain on the freshly cleaned wood. It was supposed to rain in a couple of days, and for some reason, panic seized me.

I’d placed a pickup order for the sealant and the garden sprayer I’d use to apply it. We barely had the furniture off the deck before I was pouring that stuff into the sprayer.

I ignored the following stop signs: 1. The sealant I’d speedily ordered was dark brown. I’ve always used clear in the past. "Oh, well. This year it will be brown," I decided. 2. There were 40-mph wind gusts. "Good. It’ll dry faster," I thought, growing somewhat delusional.

Undaunted, I turned toward the deck, sprayer in hand, and pointed it at the top of the right-hand railing. I pulled the trigger, just as one of those wind gusts kicked up.

To say I got more sealant on the house than on the railing is probably unnecessary, but unfortunately true. I popped my head in the house and asked my son to hurry outside with a wet towel. I still considered this a viable project. If I could get J.R. to wipe off any overspray before it dried, I could proceed.

Let’s just say this: An hour later, both my son and husband were scrubbing the house so hard my husband developed tendinitis. I had run out of sealant and sat, dejected, on a spattered patio chair, desperately Googling ways to remove brown sealant from wood, vinyl siding, window and door casings, aluminum, glass, brass, concrete and skin.

You’ve seen statues of weeping angels? That’s how I imagined my father at that moment. I think my husband considered talking to a lawyer. I spent days fixing the worst of the damage, but there are enough permanent brown dots to keep me humble for good long while.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Jennie Geisler can be reached at 870-1885. Send an email to jennie.geisler@timesnews.com.