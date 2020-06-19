More than a third of Erie County’s COVID-19 cases are among Black residents, who make up only 7 percent of the total population.

A month ago, the Erie Times-News published a front-page story about the insidious ways COVID-19 has exacerbated racial and economic disparities in the Erie community.

At the time, the racial disparities in Erie County’s COVID-19 cases were already stark. We reported then that a fifth of the county’s positive COVID-19 patients were Black, though Black residents only make up about 7 percent of the county’s population.

Since then, the numbers have gotten much worse. On Wednesday, Erie County reported that 35% of the county’s COVID-19 cases involve Black residents.

That’s a stunning figure. By comparison, half of the county’s cases are among white residents — a far smaller number than white residents’ share of the population, which U.S. Census data puts at nearly 87 percent.

Why is this happening?

Alivia Haibach, the director of Erie County’s Health Equity Branch, said previously that COVID-19 is taking advantage of health inequalities, among the poor, minorities and other groups, that already existed in our community.

"The neighborhood that you live in has an incredible impact on your lifelong health," Haibach said.

She pointed to the fact that redlining maps, which historically discouraged investment in minority neighborhoods, overlap with areas now struggling with food access. And longstanding problems with access to health care can put already disadvantaged communities particularly at risk.

These aren’t new issues, in other words. COVID-19 is just the latest blow to communities that were already struggling under the weight of injustice.

In recent weeks, people across the United States and in our city have spoken out about racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

These are critically important conversations. Let’s make sure health inequalities, which have become so clear amid COVID-19, are also part of the discussion.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Madeleine O'Neill can be reached at 870-1728. Send email to madeleine.oneill@timesnews.com.