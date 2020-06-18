



I am a white taxpaying citizen, a child born in the period between the 1930s Depression and WWII, the youngest of six children. I had a four-bedroom old home, with an outhouse. We ate inside and went to the bathroom outside. (Just the opposite today, when we eat outside and go to the bathroom inside).

I grew up in Mount Holly. My father was a weaver. He probably never made more than $100 a week in his life. I had good friends both black and white. We had a police force of about five officers who knew every kid in town and put a foot in your butt, both black or white, if you deserved it. If you went home and told your dad, he did the same thing.

At RVRHS, we shared the same coaches, got disciplined by Oschell, Hoagland & Hoffman and played the sports as if we were Jackie Robinson or Richie Ashburn. Our Student Council President was black.

My three brothers all joined the military when the time was right and I did the same in 1959. I lived with black troops then in lousy old wooden WWII barracks. I shared a room with two black soldiers (Simmons and Jackson). We all drank from the same bottle of Jack Daniels and told the same type of exaggerated stories over and over.

We all (both Black and white) got a 100-day extension of our active duty from President Kennedy when the Russians decided to build the Berlin Wall to keep the West from going into the "liberated" communist German section. We did our time.

Upon discharge, I returned to my secure, but not highly paid career with the Bell System where many Blacks found employment. We had a steady job, decent benefits, joined the IBEW 827 and fought for equity. We all looked upward and toward the future, security and eventual retirement.

I entered local nonpartisan politics and was proud to vote for my friend and fellow RV Grad as Mt. Holly's first minority police chief where he laid the foundation for what today is Burlington County's finest police force. No white privilege there. I took the opportunity to assist minority friends in finding employment.

We took a year to build our own home in the same white neighborhood where we still live. Today we have about 20% minority residents, of which one is active duty military. There are also three retired military families. We have a great neighborhood where we have one retired police officer and one active prison guard.

We don't see Black, white or Hispanic. We see people we respect and who respect us. We maintain our homes and land and help each other. I started life poor, but didn't know it, worked hard, sent my kids to public and vo-tech schools.

I started my own real estate firm and built 33 homes.

My wife’s family lived in a South Philly row home in a blended neighborhood of Blacks, Syrians, and other races. Her dad worked during the day, went to trade school at night and became the best plumber in both South Philly and South Jersey where he bought an old farmhouse that no one wanted, rehabbed it and it became a showcase.

My question is, "Do you really see any White Privilege here?"

Russ Regn lives in Mount Holly.