We must all do our part to stop the spread of coronavirus.

It is crushing that COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to ratchet up after Erie County in the early days of the crisis kept such a tight lid on the spread.

And on Friday came news that was no surprise. Gov. Tom Wolf said Erie County will remain in the yellow phase, with no salons, spas, gyms or indoor dining permitted to operate for the foreseeable future.

As reporter David Bruce has detailed, Erie County has met three of the state’s four criteria to advance to the green phase. But it has not shown evidence of a stable or declining trend in COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days.

Consider that, as of Thursday, according to county news releases, the county has reported 176 cases over the past 14 days and 101 cases in the 14 days before that, which represents an increase of just under 75 percent.

On Friday, the county announced another 16 new cases, bringing the total to 434 cases and eight deaths. Erie County now stands as a yellow island in all of western Pennsylvania.

Clearly many whose livelihoods and habits are sorely strained have lost patience. Bruce has reported that local business owners, hospital leaders and government officials have appealed to Wolf and the state Department of Health to consider other factors in promoting the county to the green phase.

They point to the relatively low numbers of COVID-19 patients at Erie-area hospitals, and to the toll the restrictions have taken on the economy and residents’ mental health.

Elected officials are feeling the heat. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, of Millcreek Township, D-3rd Dist., even recently advocated that business owners proceed as if the county were in the green phase. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, who has been forcefully urging residents to observe social distancing and face mask protocols, has also voiced her frustration with the state.

State lawmakers last week voted largely along party lines to end the governor's shutdown. It is unclear whether the Legislature or Wolf holds the trump card in this face-off and the matter remains pending in Commonwealth Court.

We share the impatience and frustration. We also remain deeply concerned about the steady flow of new cases and the ruthlessly disparate toll the coronavirus is taking among Erie County’s minority residents. They represent 34 percent of the cases but only 7.3 percent of the population.

Rail at Wolf and state health officials if you must. But the coronavirus does not go away because we are tired of it. It ends when we stop the spread by maintaining sanitation, observing safe social distances and wearing our masks in public spaces.

Do your part.