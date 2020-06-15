



Four monuments stand on the waterfront of Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania. Three of these monuments celebrate the diversity of the town and region, one honors oppression.

A beautiful Celtic Cross was erected in 1997 for Irish, Scottish and Welsh immigrants and was swiftly followed the next year with a Hispanic monument to the Puerto Rico community, and joined in 2006 by a statue honoring the emancipation hero Harriet Tubman.

It is well beyond time to make changes to the statue of enslaver Christopher Columbus. To coincide with the 500th anniversary of the first of four expeditions he made across the Atlantic Ocean, this statue depicting the brutal conqueror was placed in 1992.

Despite popular myths that many of us may have learned as children, Christopher Columbus — whose Italian name is actually Cristoforo Colombo — never set foot in North America or what would become the U.S.. His ships reached the Caribbean, Central America and South America and he certainly wasn’t proving the world was round; this was a well established fact by 1492.

Most egregiously, he captured people for use as slaves and committed brutality, that along with European diseases, led to genocide against the Taíno people, almost wiping them out. We should accurately remember history without a whitewashed, inaccurate bias that glorifies atrocities.

Furthermore, the Italian American community deserves to be commemorated in a way that celebrates their rich culture and history and not with a man that stands for such violence and intolerance.

I implore those of Italian descent to come up with an appropriate replacement to celebrate Italian immigrants, their descendants and contributions to U.S. culture. I believe this monument was put up with the best of intentions by good members of the community who were proud of a shared heritage and culture.

However, monuments stand in their communities as reminders of shared community values and people we seek to celebrate. Our understanding and perspective on history has now evolved and our community spaces must reflect that and evolve with us.

In addition to changing this monument, I implore everyone to learn more about Christopher Columbus and his life which I could only briefly touch on in this letter.

Charles McGregor-Spencer is a resident of Levittown.