Erie County elected and civic leaders fought back rather than accept second-rate treatment.

The forces committed to shortchanging Erie County’s residents and economy almost had it wired.

With the county’s 2017 application to establish a community college gathering dust in Harrisburg, the message coming out of the capital by early 2019 was that a standalone community college here just wasn’t going to happen. The powers that be ― most notably Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati, who generally gets what he wants ― put a different deal on the table while sending clear signals it was nonnegotiable.

The idea was that Erie County enter into a partnership with the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and its distance-learning model. Erie County would promptly withdraw its college application, explicitly defining it as redundant in the process, in exchange for vague and unenforceable assurances that the NPRC would add some community college-ish elements to its programming in response to Erie County’s unique needs.

The proposed agreement was so laughably inadequate and lopsided as to be insulting. But its patrons had already secured the surrender of Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper via political hardball of the you’ll-take-what-we-give-you-and-like-it variety.

She and the NPRC’s president, Joseph T. Nairn, in May of 2019 together pitched the NPRC arrangement to the Erie Times-News Editorial Board as Erie County’s best option. Their case didn’t even hold up until the end of the meeting.

It soon became apparent that Erie County’s entire state legislative delegation had also acquiesced to the scheme. In a further profile in courage, our legislators sent a staffer to a public forum on the issue to read a statement on their position.

Dahlkemper submitted the memorandum of agreement her administration “negotiated” with the NPRC to Erie County Council with a request that members approve it. Not so fast.

Five members of council’s roster at the time ― Carl Anderson, Kathy Fatica, Andre Horton, Fiore Leone and Scott Rastetter ― amended the MOA to add some strings, starting with proportional representation on the NPRC’s board.

The parties had some discussions about bridging their differences, but it soon became apparent that NPRC officials viewed what Dahlkemper submitted to County Council as a matter of take it or leave it. They confirmed that when they abruptly broke off talks with the county.

The NPRC said it would go about business as usual while consulting with a committee from Erie County about this region’s interests. It spoke volumes that even as NPRC officials offered assurances that this county’s needs were being represented, they refused to say who served on the committee or provide any information about its meetings, which plainly ran afoul of state open-records law. It took this newspaper months and a lawyer to pry obviously public information out of the NPRC.

Amid the impasse, community college supporters from county government and the Empower Erie advocacy group took to the barricades. And Scarnati and NPRC officials went about turning the county’s college application ― which the Pennsylvania Board of Education was charged with judging on its merits ― into a political football.

The endgame of all of that played out Wednesday and Thursday when members of the Board of Education met virtually to hear evidence about Erie County’s application and vote on it. The hearing served to fully expose the flimsiness and cynicism of Scarnati and company’s crusade against Erie County’s interests.

Scarnati himself didn’t show, by the way. He sent his chief of staff to deliver the latest dose of bad faith.

The lawyer representing Erie County and Empower Erie laid out a compelling case, which included reiterating that the Department of Education itself had concluded that Erie County’s application met all of the criteria of the state’s community college law. During cross-examination, he also laid bare that much of what Scarnati and the NPRC were claiming is nonsense.

Harrisburg being Harrisburg, however, there was no guarantee that the law and the weight of the evidence would prevail. Then it did in a 9-6 vote of approval.

It was the result of a broad coalition of political, civic and religious leaders in Erie County resolving to fight back rather than again sell out marginalized residents who stand to benefit most from the college.

“We learned a valuable lesson, which is that when we unite behind a project and we put our shoulder to the wheel, we can do just about anything we want to do,” Empower Erie co-founder Ron DiNicola said after the vote. “We took on the most powerful interest in the state.”

And damned if they didn’t pull it off.

