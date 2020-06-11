



I congratulate Willingboro Senior Tamia Welch for her ability to organize the successful, peaceful protest last week as reported on June 3, “Willingboro Peaceful Protest — not an event but a moment.”

My hope is that our communities are emphatically embracing the need for change and that young voters will keep the momentum going into November as they cast votes for social justice.

As inspired as I was to read about Ms. Welch's efforts, I realize there is so much more to be done to bring others into the movement. It became even more clear to me when a friend asked recently, "Couldn’t Blue Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter supporters get together and work through their differences?”

There is only one answer to this naïve question, which is that we are long past the discussion stage. To anyone who assertively promotes Blue Lives Matter, I ask why you insist on erasing the Black Lives Matter message to level a playing field that has never been level?

Blue lives have the strength of a shield, the force of a gun and the power of the justice system behind them. Black lives have historically been vulnerable to the whims of blue and white lives long enough and should not tolerate their message being diminished.

It is tragically clear that when your skin is black your life is compromised. Police will counter that they face a daily danger in the work they do but their occupation is their choice and they can leave it behind when they go home.

Black folks have no such luxury. They deserve fair housing, decent schooling, equal employment opportunities and pay, access to driving at night and safely walking down a street without being unjustly threatened, arrested, imprisoned or killed. Anyone who misses this message is deliberately trying not to see it.

Our job when the marches end is to vote wisely for and donate generously to candidates who will enact change that promotes a fair and just society. Congressman Andy Kim of the 3rd Congressional District will have my vote because of his work against discrimination and for a peaceful, thriving community.

We cannot have peace without justice, and we shouldn’t stop pressing until there is equal treatment for all.

Moorestown Patricia Lyons is a retired teacher formerly with Westfield Friends School.