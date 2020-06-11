Learning to listen, understand others

Reading Jason Turner's well-thought out observations about Mulane's column published June 8, reminded me that, unfortunately, society has not learned to understand others. Several years ago I had the opportunity to talk with someone who had many of the same experiences as I did growing up in Philadelphia.

I grew up in the 1940s in the Olney section which was primarily white. He grew up in the 1960s around Temple University which had a large black population. We both played games like stickball with the neighborhood kids, went to the corner store for snacks, etc.

Another similarity was that we feared going into each other's neighborhoods. As Turner pointed out we don't listen, we don't try to put ourselves in a position to understand what it is like, in this instance, to always be seen as different or, worse, inferior.

It is past time to remember the quote, "Walk a mile in his moccasins."

Carolyn Gilson, Warminster

Redirect anger away from American flag

If NFL players have a grievance why don't they express it at halftime, at the coin toss, after the game, in a commercial or in the news?

When are they going to realize that attacking the symbol of our country and attacking men of high character who believe in the principles of freedom is the wrong way to establish unity?

This nation has the character to unify and stand behind you, if your message is just, but as long as you disrespect the very symbol of that unity that will never be done.

All I ask, and I believe many Americans feel the same, is that you redirect your anger, your scorn and your arrows away from our flag. At that point you will find many more Americans feeling comfortable as your ally and many fewer as your adversary.

Larry Hannon Jr., Warminster

Trump's 16,000 lies since January are fact-checked

A recent venter claims he can't find proven examples of Trump's mountain of lies. Also, he says all politicians lie, which is true because everyone, venters too, lies on occasion. But while other politicians are a slow lawn sprinkler, Trump is an unending hurricane.

Over 16,000 proven lies as of this January. Stop blindly believing Fox and try these options for a big eye-opener: Sources — politifact.com, projects.thestar.com (Canada), nytimes.com, washingtonpost.com. I know, Trump says the New York Times and the Post are lies, but they document his lies with facts.

Tom Upton, Pipersville

Partisan politics

Concerning Congressman Fitzpatrick, it is time for a change for Bucks County. Congressman Fitzpatrick and his partisan politics have to go. His alliance with President Trump, by not voting for impeachment, was wrong.

He failed speaking out about Trump’s inaction and denial concerning the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation for two months, which most certainly led to unnecessary deaths. His not standing up against Trump’s despicable and slanderous remarks concerning the FBI and his former colleagues within the FBI is inexcusable.

His 64.7% partisan voting record in line with Trump’s position is not acceptable. Additionally, his silence on the George Floyd tragedy has not gone unnoticed. This is not a time for partisan politics. It’s a time to do what is right for our country.

Michael A. Eman, Warwick