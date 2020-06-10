I read with great interest Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield’s recent Guest Opinion (“I should have spoken up,” June 2) regarding her self-described missed opportunities to speak out against prejudice and implicit bias expressed or exhibited in her presence.

It’s not clear whether the instances she references were in her personal, professional or political life, or some combination thereof. But one thing is clear — while her candor about the past and her pledge to remain silent no more are admirable, this moment in time requires something more tangible than that.

In the weeks to come, many proposals will be made at the state and local level to address the systemic racism in our society and the endemic flaws in our current system of policing that led to the brutal murder of George Floyd, and the senseless deaths of so many black Americans before him.

Some will be rational, others will be purely reactionary. But one thing is certain — any policies implemented without bringing all sides to the table, and in a bipartisan fashion, will be viewed as illegitimate or ineffective, or both.

This past week we have seen countless peaceful protests and rallies held across Burlington County. From Moorestown to Mount Holly, our friends and neighbors are unified in the call for justice and change.

I was heartened to see Congressman Andy Kim and almost every Burlington County legislator -- Senators Troy Singleton and Dawn Addiego and Assembly members Herb Conway and Carol Murphy -- speak out and take time to attend some of these events. But, much like the sentiments expressed by Assemblywoman Stanfield, this is just a first step.

In short, I am calling on all of our legislators who make Burlington County home — the ones I’ve mentioned already, as well as Assemblyman Ryan Peters — to come together with their varied backgrounds and experiences, and their collective clout and expertise, to forge real, lasting solutions to this crisis in a collaborative bipartisan manner.

I can think of no better place than Burlington County, with our incredible diversity and the unique fabric of our communities, to be the birthplace of New Jersey’s answer to the persistent and destructive epidemic of racism.

After reading Assemblywoman Stanfield’s heartfelt words in this newspaper, I challenge her to turn words into action and lead the charge.

Assemblywoman Stanfield often cites her extensive law enforcement and prosecutorial experience. I urge her to draw on this experience and use her platform as an elected official to work in earnest to craft meaningful police reform legislation that will have credibility with minority communities and law enforcement officers alike.

Her pledge to “speak out” must also include urging her Republican colleagues to resist making this a partisan issue and reflexively voting “no” simply because a proposal is offered by the Democratic majority.

In my experience, I know that advancing serious, meaningful legislation is an arduous and messy process. So I don’t expect miracles overnight. But there are meaningful steps that can be taken right now.

Our representatives could, this very week, announce a joint effort to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Assemblywoman Stanfield in particular should demonstrate the same initiative she cites in her opinion piece -- bringing young people together with law enforcement and traveling across the state to provide diversity training to law enforcement officers -- to form a roundtable of community leaders and representatives of the public safety community and bridge the gap to forge real, lasting reforms and solutions to this crisis.

This moment in our history requires much more than words and our leaders must be up to the task.

Gina LaPlaca is a resident of Lumberton and former state assembly candidate.