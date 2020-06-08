Teach your children to do the right thing. What if the other three policemen had pulled the fourth one off of George Floyd in time?

Carol Mills, Doylestown

The description of Trump given by Gen. Mattis is right on the money. He has the guts to say what so many others won’t.

Dan Shema, Levittown

March of 2018, students punished for demonstration against gun violence. June, 2020, students threatened for trying to demonstrate against racial injustice and hatred. No support from the so-called adults in the area? Parents, walk with your children. Support your children. It's the right thing to do!

Faith Kirsch, Perkasie