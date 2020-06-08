Double front pages in the Burlington County Times on May 31. Super-relevant local, national and global content. Daily and Sunday puzzles, comics, the generous puzzle booklet. Internet access to BCT content. The BCT has literally helped me, and I’m sure many others, to stay sane during the great 2020 quarantine. Thank you.

Noni Bookbinder Bell, Shamong

Hard is not impossible. Americans do hard stuff.

Kay Roberts, Medford

How honorable it is to take a knee with those seeking decency and justice. How abominable it is to take a knee and ram it into the neck of a helpless man until he's dead.

Susan Cohen, Medford